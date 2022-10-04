Read full article on original website
Blockchain Game Shrapnel Aims for AAA Status in Web3
Shrapnel head of studio gives insights into the game’s economy. Traditional AAA studios tend to keep everything in the dark until a project is deemed ready for its big reveal — not Neon Media, the publisher behind upcoming first-person shooter multiplayer Web3 game Shrapnel. Top-tier video games usually...
Grayscale Unveils Mining Hardware Exposure Via Private Product
Offering designed to capture upside of crypto winter, largest digital currency asset manager says. A new private co-investment product from Grayscale Investments is designed to allow investors to gain exposure to mining hardware as it seeks to capitalize on buying opportunities in the distressed segment. Capital raised by The Grayscale...
What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance
Binance could quickly convince BNB Chain validators to halt the blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?. BNB Chain, the branded blockchain deployed by the world’s top crypto exchange, Binance, was halted earlier today in response to a debilitating bridge hack worth some $566 million.
Marathon Reveals $80M in Total Exposure to Bankrupt Crypto Mining Data Firm
Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September, has as much as $500 million in outstanding payments to at least 200 creditors. Marathon Digital Holdings has more than $80 million hanging in the balance of the recent bankruptcy of mining data firm Compute North, the bitcoin miner said Thursday.
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
Elon Musk is Dogecoin's biggest cheerleader. But you should think twice before following his lead.
Binance’s Crypto Dips On Heels of Confirmed Exploit on BNB Chain
Binance’s network, BNB Chain, has been hacked for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in what the cryptocurrency exchange initially dubbed a “potential exploit” of a cross-chain bridge and later confirmed, promising a full postmortem. Binance on Twitter said it had paused its network, sending the price...
Want an Innovative Crypto Future? It Takes Regulation.
Protecting users and investors — while taking actions to guarantee financial stability — can only help Web3’s long-term viability. Stablecoins have come under fire since the unraveling of UST triggered crypto’s lingering bear market, leading to mixed results of industry views when it comes to the role of regulation.
FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally
Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries. Crypto exchange FTX is set to begin offering Visa debit cards to its customers internationally as part of an expansion to its global partnership with the payments giant. Debit cards linked to a user’s...
Private Markets Investment Firm Hamilton Lane To Tokenize 3 Funds
Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain. Private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane is making three of its funds available via tokenized feeder funds as it expands access to the vehicles beyond just institutions. The firm, which managed or supervised $832...
MakerDAO Votes To Allocate 500M DAI Into US Treasuries, Bonds
DAI stablecoin was converted for this diversification effort, with 80% going toward US short-term Treasuries and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO, the protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, is moving $500 million worth of the token into short-term US Treasuries and corporate bonds. The move into high-quality bonds signals MakerDAO’s...
The Investor’s Guide to TrueFi Capital Markets
Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. Like in traditional finance, crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. But unlike the old model, this new market place uses blockchain infrastructure to provide access to alternative digital assets, increase funding efficiency, reduce fees and most importantly, add transparency in terms of economics and real-time reporting.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm
Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joined Pool Data as a strategic adviser as he seeks to transform the data economy via Web3 technology. Pool Data is deploying Web3 to build infrastructure in an effort...
SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption
SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements. Financial infrastructure company SWIFT on Wednesday said it has solved a particularly vexing problem for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs):...
After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization
Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says. Following attackers exploiting Binance’s BNB Chain and withdrawing 2 million BNB, the crypto industry is now grappling with questions of decentralization, responses to security incidents and the prevalence of hacks. Operators...
Do Kwon Refutes Claims of $40M in Frozen Crypto
The Terraform Labs CEO has continued to push back claims made by local authorities in South Korea since Interpol’s wanted persons notice. Controversial crypto figure Do Kwon pushed back against reports Wednesday claiming prosecutors in South Korea had frozen tens of millions of dollars in crypto belonging to him.
