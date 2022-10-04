What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO