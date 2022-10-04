ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Transcend#Tool S Fear Inoculum#Gibson Signature 1979
Noisecreep

10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
PORTLAND, OR
Noisecreep

Watch Brian ‘Head’ Welch Play Some Korn for High School Students

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, also the bandleader of Love and Death, performed for students at Mesa, Arizona's Skyline High School this week as part of a speaking engagement there, as Metal Hammer reported. Portions of Korn songs were played by the rocker. A social media user on TikTok captured parts of the performance.
MESA, AZ
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Noisecreep

Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed

Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Fans React to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’

Fans are reacting to Slipknot's release of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, today (Sept. 30). Response to the album that lead singer Corey Taylor calls "the end of one moment" for the band has been swift and passionate by legions of Slipknot fans online. This explanation has...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy