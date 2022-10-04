Read full article on original website
Related
Led Zeppelin Fans Recommend Albums and Songs That New Listeners Should Start With
On Reddit, some fans of the band Led Zeppelin gave advice about what albums are best for new fans of the group to listen to.
See Corey Taylor’s Reaction to Being Asked About Maroon 5’s Adam Levine
What does Corey Taylor think about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's recent public downfall? Thanks to a recent Instagram Live session, we now know. Levine stepped in it pretty good, when flirtatious text messages between himself and a woman who is not his wife were exposed publicly, leading the singer to issue a statement on the state of his marriage where he denied cheating but claimed to have crossed a line. He's also taken plenty of heat for when he suggested in the exchange that "no hot chicks" listen to metal.
‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Does This Couple Have a Chance at Survival?
Esther and Leyna have one of the most interesting relationships on I Love a Mama's Boy. Do they have what it takes to stay together?
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Midnight Club’: The Hidden Meaning in Anya’s Story
Wondering what Anya's story really means in Netflix's new series 'The Midnight Club?' Here's what we think.
Rob Trujillo Names the Best Song to Introduce People to Metallica (And It’s Not What You Think)
Rob Trujillo has named the best song to serve as the introduction to any person who isn't already a Metallica fan and, no, it's not what you think! Neither "Master of Puppets" nor "Enter Sandman," but it is a song from the Master of Puppets album. “For me that’s pretty...
Scott Ian Reveals the Only Anthrax Song He Didn’t Play Rhythm Guitar On
Guitarist Scott Ian is synonymous with Anthrax, but in the 40-plus years of the group, there's actually one song that Ian didn't handle rhythm guitar on. While answering fan questions for Louder Sound, Ian revealed that track was the band's cover of Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen." Ian was initially asked...
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed
Hoaxed are a dark rock/metal duo hailing from Portland, Oregon and they're here to dive into their picks for the 10 Best Goth Metal Albums. Formed in 2020, the band generated a fair amount of buzz the following year with the release of their self-titled EP, which features the standout track "Candle Master" and earlier this year, they introduced themselves to U.S. crowds as the opener on Amorphis' headlining tour with special guest Sylvaine.
Watch Brian ‘Head’ Welch Play Some Korn for High School Students
Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch, also the bandleader of Love and Death, performed for students at Mesa, Arizona's Skyline High School this week as part of a speaking engagement there, as Metal Hammer reported. Portions of Korn songs were played by the rocker. A social media user on TikTok captured parts of the performance.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Thinks Even the Haters Will Go See Upcoming Pantera Shows
Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is talking about the upcoming Pantera shows, saying that even those Pantera fans hating on the idea of a so-called "comeback tour" will be at the show. Speaking on the LA Lloyd Podcast about the Pantera tour that features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jim Root Says There Were ‘So Many Factors Against’ Slipknot While Making New Album
The End, So Far is in sight. Slipknot's latest album is due this Friday (Sept. 30), but it wasn't necessarily an easy journey in getting to the point of release. Guitarist Jim Root detailed some of the bumps in the road while en route to finishing and releasing the album with Music Radar.
Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed
Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
Fans React to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Fans are reacting to Slipknot's release of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, today (Sept. 30). Response to the album that lead singer Corey Taylor calls "the end of one moment" for the band has been swift and passionate by legions of Slipknot fans online. This explanation has...
Queensryche’s Todd La Torre – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Just think about how formative your teenage years were in developing your love of music. Now imagine what it must have been like for Queensyrche's Todd La Torre and you start to understand how crucial those teen years were to developing the artist that you know today. La Torre was...
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Recalls First Time Hearing Alice in Chains – They Were Black Sabbath Heavy
When you really like a certain band, you often have a vivid memory of the first time you listened to them. Anthrax's Scott Ian recalled the first time he heard Alice in Chains in a new interview, admitting that he initially thought they were a hair band, but was blown away.
See Photos of Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS + More at 2022 Louder Than Life Festival
The 2022 installment of Danny Wimmer Presents' Louder Than Life Festival wrapped up last night (Sept. 15) at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, Ky. after four days. Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers were each night's main headliners, but the event...
How Slipknot Learned to Love Each Other More After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Paul Gray
In many ways, The End. So Far marks the end of an era for Slipknot, though the band has ensured that the album title does not signify the end of their career. But at this point, there is some time for reflection, and during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, singer Corey Taylor was asked about the band's late former drummer Joey Jordison.
Scott Ian Thinks Stormtroopers of Death Would Be Canceled by ‘Certain Sections of People’ Today
Back in the '80s, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian formed the farcically belligerent offshoot thrash metal band Stormtroopers of Death with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, founding Anthrax bassist Dan Lilker and singer Billy Milano. S.O.D., as the outfit were also known, released satirically hostile songs such as "Pre-Menstrual Princess Blues" and...
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0