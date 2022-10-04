Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s Mockler Center for Faith & Ethics in the Public Square will host the inaugural Joanna Mockler Leadership Awards Dinner on October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Omni Parker House in Boston. The event celebrates the legacy of nonprofit leader and philanthropist Joanna Mockler and four extraordinary women like her who lead with faith and ethics in varied industries.

