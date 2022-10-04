Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Related
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint in North New Hyde Park
Police say just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-year-old woman was walking on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Police: Man wanted in Soundview shooting
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a Soundview shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Police: Paterson teen arrested for possession of a handgun
They say the teen was with a group of people between Mercer and Franklin streets when officers approached them.
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
Prosecutor’s office probes fatal stabbing of man found inside apartment
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in his apartment in East Orange.
RELATED PEOPLE
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
News 12
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark who is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with whom he thought was an underage boy has now been charged in the case. Jersey City police arrested Didier Jean Baptist Thursday. The guidance counselor was...
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
Former Fairfield official arraigned on allegations he beat cat to death, doused it in bleach
Ray Neuberger, a former Fairfield town official, went before a judge in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday after being arrested a second time for alleged animal cruelty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Newtown man charged with DUI in Middlebury
State police reportedly found Christopher McDonough sleeping in his car in the right lane of I-84 West in Middlebury after midnight Tuesday.
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
Police: Former Fairfield town official charged with animal cruelty for second time in 4 years
Former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate Raymond Neuberger was charged Tuesday in the death of a cat back in August.
Police: 16-year-old killed in Monday shooting near NJ elementary, middle school
Police say one teen is dead following a shooting Monday, just a block away from an elementary and middle school in East Orange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Police: Man found dead near Hendricks Street in Pleasantville
Police say the man was found near Hendricks Street.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Comments / 0