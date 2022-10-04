Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local pianist performing in the Big Apple
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — From Kingsport all the way to New York City, since Jessie Gu was 7 years old, she's been playing piano. Now, 17 and gearing up for graduation, she will see her hard work pay off. She will play in two concerts as part of the...
ETSU's financial aid night set for next week
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University’s financial aid night is back and will take place Wednesday, October 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be held in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus.
King University raises awareness for domestic violence by painting campus purple
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — King University is raising awareness of domestic violence by painting the campus purple. This is the eighth year for the event. Booths were set up on campus to get the message out and provide resources for students. Since the pandemic, we're told domestic violence cases...
Bass Pro Shops in Bristol looks to hire 25 people ahead of holiday season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee, is set to host a hiring event October 12-13. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Store officials hope to hire 25 people for positions in several departments. For more information on applying, click...
Needed resources provided for Sullivan East students thanks to Patriot PAC
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Apparel prices have risen over 5% year over year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. While many of us are feeling the pinch in our wallets -- so are families and students -- making sure kids have appropriate clothing for school.
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
Beyond The Podium: Virginia's 9th Congressional District
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Midterm Elections are almost here - and the race for Virginia's 9th Congressional seat is picking up. Democrats in Southwest Virginia have nominated Wise County Community Activist Taysha DeVaughan as their congressional candidate - challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith. "I got in because I was...
Northeast State awarded $1.6M 'Strengthening College Training' grant
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State a $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant which is intended to promote student success in underrepresented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology (CIT) programs. Northeast State Community College was one of just...
Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Science Hill sweeps West Ridge to win district championship
The Science Hill volleyball team won the Class AAA District 1 championship on Thursday night beating West Ridge 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region tournament. In Class AA, Tennessee High won the District 1 championship, defeating Sullivan East 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region...
Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
Two competing boutiques in Marion have combined spaces
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Two competing boutiques in Marion have found a unique way to survive in a tough economic climate. They've combined their business into one retail space. Lou and Company has been a popular pop-up shop at local events in the past few years and is owned by Olivia Bales.
Rocky Mount Fall Harvest Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Rocky Mount State Historic site will host their annual fall harvest festival this weekend, October 8, and October 9. Folks can celebrate the fall season of 1791 at the original capital of the Southwest Territory. There will be living history tours of the site and farm.
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials say
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Tuesday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
