Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

ETSU's financial aid night set for next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University’s financial aid night is back and will take place Wednesday, October 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be held in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Beyond The Podium: Virginia's 9th Congressional District

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Midterm Elections are almost here - and the race for Virginia's 9th Congressional seat is picking up. Democrats in Southwest Virginia have nominated Wise County Community Activist Taysha DeVaughan as their congressional candidate - challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith. "I got in because I was...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Northeast State awarded $1.6M 'Strengthening College Training' grant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State a $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant which is intended to promote student success in underrepresented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology (CIT) programs. Northeast State Community College was one of just...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Science Hill sweeps West Ridge to win district championship

The Science Hill volleyball team won the Class AAA District 1 championship on Thursday night beating West Ridge 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region tournament. In Class AA, Tennessee High won the District 1 championship, defeating Sullivan East 3-0. Both teams will play in next week's region...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Two competing boutiques in Marion have combined spaces

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Two competing boutiques in Marion have found a unique way to survive in a tough economic climate. They've combined their business into one retail space. Lou and Company has been a popular pop-up shop at local events in the past few years and is owned by Olivia Bales.
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Rocky Mount Fall Harvest Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Rocky Mount State Historic site will host their annual fall harvest festival this weekend, October 8, and October 9. Folks can celebrate the fall season of 1791 at the original capital of the Southwest Territory. There will be living history tours of the site and farm.
PINEY FLATS, TN
wcyb.com

More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
MARION, VA

