Fairfield County, SC

Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder

York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina are working to track down who made the shooting threats against schools across the state on Wednesday. Several fake calls were made to 911 centers across the state, claiming active shooters were inside more than a dozen schools. That led to a massive response by law enforcement agencies to local South Carolina schools, and left students and families worried.
Crime & Safety
Lexington County Narcotics Agents arrest man for drug trafficking

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year-old Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes after being accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. According to arrest warrants, Mayes is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with...
Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Lower Richland H.S. arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – A student from Lower Richland High School is behind bars after investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he brought a stolen loaded gun on school property. According to authorities, the 17 year old, who is not being identified because he is a minor had the firearm in the truck of his car.
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
Deputies say man involved in domestic situation committed suicide

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Deputies say a man who was located Tuesday after a domestic situation committed suicide after shooting his wife. Investigators responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene. Deputies say his body was located a short...
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
FBI Columbia Office working with law enforcement after false shooting incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The FBI Columbia Office announced they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners after several false shooting incidents that occurred earlier today in SC schools. Officials say there have been other similar incidents country-wide. They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement...
Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
