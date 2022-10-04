Read full article on original website
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
NECN
Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
Vehicle Careens Off of China Road & Crashes Through a Winslow, Maine House Monday Afternoon
Following a crash on Monday afternoon, there is now a hole in the side of a Maine house where a wall used to be. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported following the incident. According to the Kennebec Journal, a small white SUV was travelling on the China Road in Winslow...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
wabi.tv
2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Exteriors in This 150 Year Old Farmingdale, Maine Home
It's likely that if you've lived in Central Maine for more than five minutes than you've probably driven past this towering property situated on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Currently on the market, this massive home was built in 1872 (over 150 years ago!) and was dubbed the Captain Nathaniel Stone house. And, even cooler than that, according to WikiPedia,
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
wgan.com
Couple found dead in Orrington home
Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
WMTW
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMTW
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
WMTW
Testimony to begin in trial of Maine mother accused of killing young child
BELFAST, Maine — Opening statements are expected Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen. The first witnesses will be called when opening statements are done. The 36-year-old from Stockton Springs is accused of killing her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, in June of 2021. She...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
wabi.tv
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
Hero’s House of Pizza Closes Brick & Mortar Location To Hit The Road
Hero's House of Pizza in Skowhegan is closing. However, they will be hitting the road in their "Hero's on Wheels" food truck!. I was able to talk to them and they told me that they will be operating in Oakland, Maine. They have set up a prep trailer at their house to continue the operations, because they're awesome. They're dedication to their patrons is commendable!
