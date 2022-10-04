ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
ARUNDEL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
WINSLOW, ME
Kool AM

Hero’s House of Pizza Closes Brick & Mortar Location To Hit The Road

Hero's House of Pizza in Skowhegan is closing. However, they will be hitting the road in their "Hero's on Wheels" food truck!. I was able to talk to them and they told me that they will be operating in Oakland, Maine. They have set up a prep trailer at their house to continue the operations, because they're awesome. They're dedication to their patrons is commendable!
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

 https://koolam.com

