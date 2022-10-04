Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexander Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution
Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Police calls
Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remains at large. 900 block of Vine Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 600 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported...
peakofohio.com
New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
HARASSMENT: At 1:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised that around midnight of that day, she was at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Swetizer Street when the suspect, Jase Blocher, followed her to the residence and began yelling at her out of his vehicle window. She advised they do have a one-year-old daughter together, but she advised the daughter was not with her at the time; therefore, he didn’t have a reason to follow her. She advised police had trespassed him from the residence, and she did not feel safe knowing he was around. It was advised Blocher had sent her death threats for her and her current boyfriend before he deleted them from the chat. Officers were able to get the messages from her apple watch, as messages do not delete from the watch unless she deletes them. The female victim advised she no longer feels safe with the messages he sent her and photos of the messages were taken to be put into the case file. Blocher was issued a citation for telecommunications harassment.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
Injured firefighter released from hospital after Springfield blaze
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured while fighting a fire in a Springfield home has been released from the hospital, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Crews tackled a fire on the 600 block of Rice Street. Crews were working on the second floor when conditions suddenly changed, forcing the firefighters to quickly leave […]
UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate
CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson. Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound...
Wandering cows apprehended in Mercer County
By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.
Comments / 0