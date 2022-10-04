ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

hometownstations.com

ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Crash Injures One Person in Ada

One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexander Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
ADA, OH
WOWO News

Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
KENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews investigating fatal crash along Minnich Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeastern Allen County Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 10000 block of Minnich Road, just north of the intersection with Hoffman Road. Crews say the car went off the east side of Minnich Road and went into a corn field before coming to a stop. One person is confirmed dead at this point.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting

Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Police calls

Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a dog bite incident on Monday; the animal remains at large. 900 block of Vine Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 600 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — The destruction of property was reported...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
The Lima News

Columbus Grove man dies in crash

LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

HARASSMENT: At 1:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised that around midnight of that day, she was at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Swetizer Street when the suspect, Jase Blocher, followed her to the residence and began yelling at her out of his vehicle window. She advised they do have a one-year-old daughter together, but she advised the daughter was not with her at the time; therefore, he didn’t have a reason to follow her. She advised police had trespassed him from the residence, and she did not feel safe knowing he was around. It was advised Blocher had sent her death threats for her and her current boyfriend before he deleted them from the chat. Officers were able to get the messages from her apple watch, as messages do not delete from the watch unless she deletes them. The female victim advised she no longer feels safe with the messages he sent her and photos of the messages were taken to be put into the case file. Blocher was issued a citation for telecommunications harassment.
GREENVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Injured firefighter released from hospital after Springfield blaze

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured while fighting a fire in a Springfield home has been released from the hospital, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Crews tackled a fire on the 600 block of Rice Street. Crews were working on the second floor when conditions suddenly changed, forcing the firefighters to quickly leave […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH

