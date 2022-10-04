Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man held on numerous domestic violence charges
Ruston Police arrested a man Friday on multiple domestic abuse charges after he allegedly attacked his wife and pushed down two children. Officers responded to a Lexington Street residence about 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim said her husband punched her multiple times with a closed fist, strangled her to unconsciousness, and dragged her across the ground by her hair. She added he pushed down two of her children during the incident.
Town of Farmerville and local deputies invite community to ‘National Night Out’ event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support. Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders. “We are trying to get these kids to interact with our […]
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 deaths rise in Ouachita and Union counties
Ouachita and Union counties both recorded a single COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The five South Arkansas counties all reported a decline in active cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,298. Total Active Cases: 22, down four since Monday. Total Recovered...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
Monroe Police searching for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jontae Turpin. According to police, Turpin is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts […]
myarklamiss.com
Traumatic weekend shooting spree leaves families concerned about safety
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, October 1, multiple shootings took place in the city of El Dorado. The El Dorado Police Department responded to a call of shots fired, around 5 pm on Saturday evening, just south of the Murphy Arts District Playscape. No one was injured on the scene, but parents and children caught in the crossfire say it was a traumatic experience.
Arklamiss Fair hosts ‘Special Needs and Senior Citizen Day’
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arklamiss Fair hosted a Special Needs and Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, October 5. Over 1,500 people with disabilities came out to enjoy the event. Catherine Marchman was one of the visitors who attended this Special Needs and Senior Citizens Day at the Arklamiss Fair. She says she has waited […]
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver found passed out arrested
Ruston Police arrested a Dubach man after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a convenience store parking lot. About 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to the Circle K at 1408 North Trenton regarding a welfare concern. The store clerk reported a man was passed out in a Ford Fusion and could not be awakened.
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Witness spots vehicle burglar at Tech
Louisiana Tech Police arrested a Monroe man early Monday morning after he allegedly burglarized several vehicles on campus. Campus police received a report from a witness about 3:00 a.m. Monday who said he saw a man entering his friend’s truck in the Mississippi Avenue parking lot and then attempting to enter other vehicles. Patrol officers responded and the witness pointed out Eddie J. Gray, 30.
myarklamiss.com
“Back to the Streets” for MusicFest 34, street closures in effect as setup continues
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–MusicFest 34 returns for another amazing weekend of music. This year, the festival is back in the streets of downtown El Dorado. Two days, four stages and over twenty-five musical acts featuring Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes, Josh Walker and the Tannehill Band, The Karla Case Band and many more performing at South Arkansas’ largest outdoor music event.
KNOE TV8
Monroe hit-and-run crash kills man, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in an overnight hit-and-run that killed one man. On Oct. 3, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Monroe Police responded to the 7900 block of Desiard St. in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officials say...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSB approves November supplement checks
The Lincoln Parish School Board unanimously approved the November supplement checks for all parish teachers and support staff during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting at the school board office. All certified employees of Lincoln Parish School Board will receive a $3,200 supplemental check while support employees will receive a $1,600...
KNOE TV8
Scammers can tap into your checking account
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you have a bank account, listen up. People are complaining that scammers are withdrawing money using remotely created checks. They use this scheme to send fake checks from your account without having your authorization, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with...
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
