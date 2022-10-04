Ruston Police arrested a man Friday on multiple domestic abuse charges after he allegedly attacked his wife and pushed down two children. Officers responded to a Lexington Street residence about 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim said her husband punched her multiple times with a closed fist, strangled her to unconsciousness, and dragged her across the ground by her hair. She added he pushed down two of her children during the incident.

