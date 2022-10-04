Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night.
Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs.
That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list.
Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning.
St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series.
Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning.
