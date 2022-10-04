Wake County school superintendent is now using her Hispanic first name. Here’s why.

Wake County Superintendent Catty Moore has returned to her cultural roots and is now using her Hispanic first name.

Since September, the superintendent has stopped going by the name of Cathy Moore that she’s been known as for decades. Moore said she made the change to reconcile different federal documents that listed her legal first name of Catty and others that said Cathy.

“It is not a statement,” Moore said in an interview Tuesday. “It is aligning all identity paperwork so it’s the same.”

Moore, whose maiden name is Quiroz, was 2 years old in the 1960s when her mother moved the family from Ecuador to America .

In 2018, Moore became Wake County’s first Latina superintendent and first female superintendent.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to extend Moore’s contract by another year through June 2026. Moore’s annual base salary is $328,505.