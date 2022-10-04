Read full article on original website
Election Software Founder Gets Arrested; Reignites Election Fraud Claims
(Creative Commons/Wolfram Burner) The arrest of Konnech founder and CEO on suspicion of data theft has reignited conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Eugene Yu is accused of storing Los Angeles County poll worker information on servers in China, in violation of his contract with the county, according to a press statement from the LA County District Attorney's Office. The New York Times was the first to report the story. Yu was arrested in Michigan, his home state, the statement said. The LA DA's office has requested his extradition to Los Angeles.
Black Worker Settles Suit Alleging White Boss Terrorized Him on Job
A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened. A...
Former city councilman gets five years for bribery, attempted arson
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former Adelanto city councilman to five years in prison for taking a $10,000 bribe over a marijuana regulations vote and for hiring a man to burn down his restaurant, so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine...
LASD Commander Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges
Two Men Arrested in Santa Ana on Suspicion of Multiple Burglaries
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
10 More COVID-Related Deaths in LA County Reported
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday, along with more than 1,000 new infections. The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll from throughout the pandemic of 33,719. On Tuesday, the county reported the virus-related death of a person under age 18 — the 14th child to die of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
Company Files $200 Million Legal Action Against SCAQMD Over Shutdown Order
The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
Santana: What Kind of Elected Leaders Stand With Thug Regimes?
As we enter our own election season, protests erupting across closed places like Iran and Cuba stand as a stark reminder to all free people about what happens when freedom is lost. It should prompt hard questions for those who want to be our elected leaders. Will they be leaders...
