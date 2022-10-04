(Creative Commons/Wolfram Burner) The arrest of Konnech founder and CEO on suspicion of data theft has reignited conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Eugene Yu is accused of storing Los Angeles County poll worker information on servers in China, in violation of his contract with the county, according to a press statement from the LA County District Attorney's Office. The New York Times was the first to report the story. Yu was arrested in Michigan, his home state, the statement said. The LA DA's office has requested his extradition to Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO