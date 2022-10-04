Read full article on original website
Related
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
gmauthority.com
Lingenfelter And Magnuson Announce C8 Corvette 700-HP Supercharger Package: Video
The C8 Chevy Corvette makes impressive power in stock, factory spec, but toss some forced induction at that mid-mounted V8, and things get wild pretty quick, as is evidenced by this new supercharger package from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, this new C8 Corvette supercharger upgrade...
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th
GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Thieves Steal 4 Classic Cars From Storage Facility
Especially these days, automotive enthusiasts worry about thieves swiping their rides, thanks to car theft rates continually on the rise. For some, plenty of home security and vigilance provides some peace of mind, but others turn to secure storage facilities, believing those will stop criminals. Sadly, some classic car owners in Tulare, California learned the hard way that’s not necessarily true after thieves pilfered a storage facility, making off with four vehicles.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
Comments / 0