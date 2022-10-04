ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man faces federal charges after smuggling three pythons in his pants across US-Canada border

A New York man who attempted to bring three “injurious” pythons in his pants while crossing the US-Canada border is now facing smuggling charges.Calvin Bautista, 36, was arraigned on Tuesday for a 18 July 2018 incident where he allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons inside the legs of his pants, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. He’d been making his way south into New York.The Burmese pythons, which are a species that has been banned in the US from import and sale because of the threat they pose to local wildlife, were reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pythons#Smuggling#Feds#Pants#Burmese#The Justice Department#Mcclatchy News#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CNN

Video shows moment California family was abducted

Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – as the bodies were recovered in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the details.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in deaths of California family spent almost a decade in prison

CNN, KMPH By Jason Hanna and Aya Elamroussi, CNN Four kidnapped California family members — including a baby girl — were found dead in a farm area Wednesday, authorities said, two days after they were abducted from their business in a case where investigators have detained a suspect but not announced a motive. The bodies The post Suspect in deaths of California family spent almost a decade in prison appeared first on KESQ.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Bandits are losing interest in robbing banks, as some crimes no longer pay

Bank robbery is a high-profile crime that fascinates many people. Movies have been made about famous bank robbers like Bonnie and Clyde, JohnDillinger and Butch Cassidy. There is even a new movie that just came out about Gilbert Galvan, Canada’s most prolific bank robber who robbed 59 banks in five years. It might surprise you – as it did me – to learn that the number of bank robberies is the lowest it’s been in half a century. That’s what I discovered while researching a book about the shift to a cashless economy. With people using less cash, I had expected fewer bank...
BUSINESS
Sara B

Pablo Escobar's luxury prison is now a monk's sanctuary and tourist attraction

In 1991, Pablo Escobar agreed to a five-year sentence to avoid extradition to the USA. However, Colombia allowed him to construct a prison and set his own rules. Pablo Escobar, at this time, was the wealthiest criminal in history; said to be worth 30 billion dollars, ¨The Cocaine King, ¨ and head of the Medellin Cartel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy