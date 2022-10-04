Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Double the puppy love: Second dog park opens in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — People in Wheeling liked the city’s first dog park so much, they begged for another one. That wish has been granted, as a second park, similarly sponsored by the Fitzsimmons family, officially opened Thursday at Wheeling Park. "Some of the feedback you get form...
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
WTOV 9
The Ohio Valley Mall emphasizing kindness
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade now, the Ohio Valley Mall has made one month an emphasis to be kind. The shopping center officially kicked off its Kindness Month with a little assist from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office. The mall partners with local schools to share its kindness programs and put them in the classroom.
WTOV 9
The Urban Mission embarks on improvements to downtown Steubenville structure
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.
WTOV 9
10th annual 'Together We Care' takes place Saturday at Harding Stadium
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The 10th annual ‘Together We Care’ soccer benefit will start up on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Harding Stadium. Over the years, they've raised more than $185,000 to help those cancer patients in need. The event features both boys’ and girls’ soccer teams from...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio set to host national Red Devon cattle meeting
Angus might reign supreme in the modern day U.S. cattle industry but the Devon was the original American cow. Nearly 400 years ago, cattle from Devonshire, England, were the first to set foot on North American soil. Records show Red Devon cattle came to Plymouth Colony aboard the ship, Charity, in 1623 or 1624. Three heifers and a bull made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean.
WTOV 9
Weirton eyes park and pool improvements, police cruiser program
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton's finance committee outlined ARPA spending that now is to be considered by city council. City Manager Mike Adams said $1.5 million is recommended for parks and recreation and another million is to go to police and safety services. Work will include rehabilitation of Starvaggi pool...
WTOV 9
Local musician remembers Lynn as warm, talented performer
WHEELING, W.Va. — Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at 90. But she leaves behind a trail of great memories. "She was a beautiful lady, and I loved getting to open for her and the music will live on, thank God. It will,” local musician Mark Statler said. Statler had...
WTOV 9
Work to begin on Edgington Lane playground, perhaps the city's crown jewel
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Six years in the making, the project to upgrade Edgington Lane's playground is ready to begin. One of Wheeling's prime playgrounds -- and one of the last playgrounds to be redone -- has been approved for work after a long process involving finances. "Roughly 30...
WTOV 9
Wintersville making progress on plethora of projects
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council met Thursday night to discuss various projects that are ongoing within the village. Some of those include installing new camera systems at the parks, village building and street garage. Mayor Mike Petrella said with winter on the horizon, obtaining grants, staffing and material for...
WTOV 9
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
WTOV 9
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
Ohio safari park will have a new campground
A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
mocoshow.com
History of the Town of Barnesville, Which Recently Celebrated its 275th Anniversary
The Town of Barnesville recently celebrated its 275th anniversary on October 2nd with a celebration that was to originally include a morning fun run and afternoon parade, but cancelled all planned outdoor activities. The celebration, however, continued indoors with a Barnesville history exhibit and pot luck dinner. Located at the top of a ridge with views of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north and the Catoctin Mountain and Blue Ridge ranges to the west, Barnesville enjoys a connection with the rhythms of the natural world while being within commuting distance of the nation’s capital. Barnesville is served by the MARC commuter rail system. The town’s motto, “A Caring Community,” is a testament to the sense of place enjoyed by the town’s residents and their neighbors in the Agricultural Reserve of Western Montgomery County.
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital to receive significant upgrade
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is ready to undergo a multi-million-dollar upgrade. The hospital was built in the 1960s, and officials say the improvements are needed for its growth. "People are choosing to go to Reynolds Hospital. Both from an EMS perspective, from patient flow,...
WTOV 9
Now is the time to apply for ARPA funding in Ohio County
The website is now live to apply for Ohio County ARPA funding if you're a community organization or business in need. The commission is looking to give out about $1 million. It could be a loss of revenue, maybe an equipment need, or even a new roof. That was the...
WTOV 9
City of Steubenville will resume work on hot-mix resurfacing program
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville will resume work on the 2022 City Street Hot-Mix Resurfacing Program, starting on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and then continuing each day throughout the week -- weather permitting. This phase of work will involve the removal of the existing asphalt surface using...
