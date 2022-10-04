ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, OH

WTOV 9

Double the puppy love: Second dog park opens in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — People in Wheeling liked the city’s first dog park so much, they begged for another one. That wish has been granted, as a second park, similarly sponsored by the Fitzsimmons family, officially opened Thursday at Wheeling Park. "Some of the feedback you get form...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

The Ohio Valley Mall emphasizing kindness

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade now, the Ohio Valley Mall has made one month an emphasis to be kind. The shopping center officially kicked off its Kindness Month with a little assist from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office. The mall partners with local schools to share its kindness programs and put them in the classroom.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

The Urban Mission embarks on improvements to downtown Steubenville structure

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio set to host national Red Devon cattle meeting

Angus might reign supreme in the modern day U.S. cattle industry but the Devon was the original American cow. Nearly 400 years ago, cattle from Devonshire, England, were the first to set foot on North American soil. Records show Red Devon cattle came to Plymouth Colony aboard the ship, Charity, in 1623 or 1624. Three heifers and a bull made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean.
WALHONDING, OH
WTOV 9

Weirton eyes park and pool improvements, police cruiser program

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton's finance committee outlined ARPA spending that now is to be considered by city council. City Manager Mike Adams said $1.5 million is recommended for parks and recreation and another million is to go to police and safety services. Work will include rehabilitation of Starvaggi pool...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Local musician remembers Lynn as warm, talented performer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at 90. But she leaves behind a trail of great memories. "She was a beautiful lady, and I loved getting to open for her and the music will live on, thank God. It will,” local musician Mark Statler said. Statler had...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veteran#Festival#Museum
WTOV 9

Wintersville making progress on plethora of projects

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council met Thursday night to discuss various projects that are ongoing within the village. Some of those include installing new camera systems at the parks, village building and street garage. Mayor Mike Petrella said with winter on the horizon, obtaining grants, staffing and material for...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio safari park will have a new campground

A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
mocoshow.com

History of the Town of Barnesville, Which Recently Celebrated its 275th Anniversary

The Town of Barnesville recently celebrated its 275th anniversary on October 2nd with a celebration that was to originally include a morning fun run and afternoon parade, but cancelled all planned outdoor activities. The celebration, however, continued indoors with a Barnesville history exhibit and pot luck dinner. Located at the top of a ridge with views of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north and the Catoctin Mountain and Blue Ridge ranges to the west, Barnesville enjoys a connection with the rhythms of the natural world while being within commuting distance of the nation’s capital. Barnesville is served by the MARC commuter rail system. The town’s motto, “A Caring Community,” is a testament to the sense of place enjoyed by the town’s residents and their neighbors in the Agricultural Reserve of Western Montgomery County.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Now is the time to apply for ARPA funding in Ohio County

The website is now live to apply for Ohio County ARPA funding if you're a community organization or business in need. The commission is looking to give out about $1 million. It could be a loss of revenue, maybe an equipment need, or even a new roof. That was the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

