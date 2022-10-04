Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Health Dept. creates new positions for outreach program
The Youngstown Health Department is welcoming three new positions after city council approved the salary spending Wednesday evening. The positions are a part of a new program to improve medical outreach in the city as public health departments across the state continue to receive more funds. The Youngstown Health Department...
WYTV.com
Valley program to feed needy gets boost
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An effort to provide nutrition help for Mahoning County senior citizens is getting a boost. Supporters cut a ribbon, formally marking the partnership between the MYCAP organization and the community group ACTION to sponsor the local Mobile Market. The van serves as a grocery store...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
WYTV.com
Local fire depts. join charity’s efforts to keep kids warm
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County are teaming up with charity organization Live Like Lindsey, LLC to make sure children stay warm this winter. Firefighters will be at several high school football games to “fill the boot” with donations benefiting the organization....
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
WYTV.com
Funds will expand services for Mahoning Co. veterans
(WKBN) – A big honor to help the Mahoning County Veterans Honor Court as it’s receiving $750,000 in funding from the Bureau of Justice. The money will be used to expand services for Mahoning County veterans who participate in the Honor Court program. “You know, for what we’re...
Valley communities mourn deaths of teacher and coach
The Hubbard and Cardinal Mooney communities are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and a coach.
WYTV.com
Akron Children’s kicks off ‘SocktoberFest’
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteer Services at Akron Children’s Hospital is launching a sock drive for patients during October. All new socks with tags are welcome and appreciated now through Oct. 31 for the hospital’s first-ever “SocktoberFest.”. Collection boxes will be at visitor desks on both...
STEM program at MCCTC accepting applications
Enrollment is open online for incoming 9th and 10th grade students interested in applying to the Valley STEM + ME2 Academy for the 2023-2024 school year. The school is housed at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Campus in Canfield.
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Dunn – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Dunn, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
WYTV.com
Boardman community raises funds for child’s cancer journey
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School rallied together Tuesday night for a child who has been battling cancer. Eight-year-old “Warrior Princess” Nora Sabella has been battling neuroblastoma. She underwent scans last week in New York City, where doctors found a concerning lesion in her abdomen near her previous cancer site.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
Youngstown council approves extra money for law department
Council voted unanimously to approve $150,000 in additional funds.
WYTV.com
Food warehouse needs help as holiday season approaches
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County is looking for people to help out. The warehouse currently has seven volunteers. But as they approach the busy holiday season, they’ll need more help. Volunteers are needed to sort, package and distribute food in the Mercer...
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
WYTV.com
Youngstown School Board selects new member
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board Tuesday selected former superintendent Joe Meranto to be its newest member. Meranto retired last year after 50 years in education, 18 of them with the Youngstown City Schools. The vote to make Meranto a Youngstown School Board member was unanimous. He...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero gives back to community with monthly meals
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a special woman who has gone above and beyond to give back to her community. Beverly Oaks has a long history in the restaurant business. After her retirement in 1991, the Jamestown Lion’s Club asked her to cook her monthly meals...
WFMJ.com
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
Vacant East Side school broken into, copper, other equipment broken up
Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.
