Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Bodies of abducted California family found
The courts have yet to rule on the legality of the changes made by the Biden Administration to keep the program alive. Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St. Four nonprofits coming together to...
WAFB.com
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, October 5
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Updated: 3 hours ago. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st...
WAFB.com
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Updated: 4 hours ago. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st...
WAFB.com
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st graders. Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to...
WAFB.com
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
Comments / 0