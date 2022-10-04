EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO