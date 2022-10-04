Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week
It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Post Register
Most roads affected by ammonia leak in Boise have been reopened
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: 15th and 16th streets have reopened. Front street between 15th and 16th remains closed as authorities remain on site. We will continue to update this story. The Boise Fire Department has isolated the ammonia leak that closed multiple roads in Boise. Evacuations remain in...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
Post Register
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
City Club of Boise - Ada County Commission Candidates
The City Club of Boise, League of Women Voters of Idaho, and Boise State Public Radio's Idaho Matters partnered to host a forum for the candidates for Ada County Commissioner moderated by Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette. The mission of the Commissioners:. "We are partners and leaders in our communities....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of LGBTQ+ in Idaho
When you think of the history of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, often the first, and only thing that comes to mind is the dark chapter in the city’s history known as the “Boys of Boise.”. Back in the 1950s, this McCarthy-era investigation into an alleged ‘homosexual underground’ in Boise, stained...
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins $50,000 big spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell woman has won $50,000 in the Idaho Big Spin Lottery event. “I couldn’t believe it. One of my favorite movies is Charlie and Chocolate Factory, and for me, this was like finding my own golden ticket,” Cara Cepek explained during her Big Spin Event at Boise Towne Square.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
btimesherald.com
Local dog breeder wins national contest
The Bachman Bay Kennels team poses with Big B after his Derby Classic win. A pointing dog field trial is a competitive event that measures how well bird dogs can find game. Dogs are judged relative to one another, resulting in placements. These are traditional events that often emulate the origins of the sport (dating back to the late 1800s in Great Britain), running dogs off horseback in fine style.
Post Register
Boise man found safe, returned home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Comments / 0