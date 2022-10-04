Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president's house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory -- home to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence -- as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign to provide what he's described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
4,000 asylum-seekers allowed to enter U.S. through San Diego in August
Since April, the number of asylum seekers allowed to cross the border from Tijuana into San Diego has gone up by 10 times according to the National Institute for Migration in Baja California.
El Paso mayor, residents react to migrant crisis as thousands cross border
EL PASO, Texas – The recent surge of migrants across the southern border has strained city resources and homeless shelters in El Paso, but residents Fox News spoke with were split on whether the increase is cause for concern. "I think it's great that Joe Biden let everybody in,"...
REVEALED: DeSantis used former spy to recruit 48 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard: Migrants say mysterious blonde woman who went by 'Perla' invited them on flights
A former spy with the US Army’s counterintelligence unit has been revealed as the person behind the plot to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Perla Huerta served as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been identified as the woman who executed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' plan.
As Texas Governor Sends More Buses of Migrants to Chicago, Jobs and Housing Help Needed
Juliana Isaza, right, embraces her family after they arrived by bus from Texas at Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. Isaza’s family came from Colombia originally and were among 151 migrants who arrived in Chicago from Texas that day. A Venezuelan family of three, Keibel, 26, and...
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Woman tells CNN she witnessed a rape during her migration journey
CNN’s Rosa Flores speaks to migrants after their arrival in El Paso, Texas, where there’s been an uptick in border crossings.
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Woman Who Lured Migrants Onto Martha's Vineyard Flights Identified
The former Army combat medic never disclosed she was working for Florida's government, one migrant said.
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three people have been arrested and accused of trying to transport smuggled migrants into the interior of the United States by air, bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records.Court documents show that James Martinez, Luis Armando Lopez-Alvarado and Desiree Love Rodarte were charged with human smuggling and human smuggling conspiracy after their arrest Sunday at a Texas airport. They are being held without bond.An arrest affidavit shows U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents had the Mid-Valley Airport in the lower Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco under surveillance Sunday when they saw Martinez and Lopez-Alvarado drop...
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.Jesús Iván Sepúlveda, 22, of Durango, Mexico, was identified by family members as the man who was killed in the Hudspeth County shooting that also left one woman injured. The woman remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday, according to a statement from the Mexican Consulate, Sepúlveda was trying...
CBP pauses Title 42 exceptions after migrants protest at shelters in Reynosa, Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have temporarily paused processing migrants exempted from Title 42 into South Texas from northern Mexico, officials told Border Report on Thursday.
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
