A Chinese billionaire who was accused of rape by a University of Minnesota student four years ago has settled a civil suit, issuing a joint statement with the woman that called the incident “a misunderstanding.” Prosecutors had declined to charge Richard Liu, the so-called Jeff Bezos of China, for the 2018 encounter. In her lawsuit, Jingyao Liu alleged that the businessman plied her with alcohol and then forced himself on her after giving her a limo ride home. Jury selection for a trial over the suit began last week. ”Today, the parties agreed to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain and suffering caused by the lawsuit,” the joint statement said.Read it at Associated Press

