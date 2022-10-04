Read full article on original website
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Ex-Marine Described by Witness as ‘Huge White Supremacist’ and ‘a Complete Wacko’ Admits to Jan. 6 Assault on Cops
A former U.S. Marine described by one government witness as a “huge white supremacist” pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Ray Caldwell, a 51-year-old from The Colony, Texas, was seen deploying orange...
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
White police detective facing charges for using power to prey on Black women
A former police detective in Kansas who has been suspected of terrorizing and raping Black women in the city has been indicted on federal charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted two women while on duty. Former police offer and captain Roger Golubski was arrested on Sept. 15 and faces six...
Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops About Black Birdwatcher, Loses Lawsuit Against Former Employer
Amy Cooper's wrongful termination lawsuit against Franklin Templeton was dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Wednesday A judge has dismissed Amy Cooper's claim that she was illegally fired and defamed by her former employer following the fallout in which she called police about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park in 2020. In the lawsuit, Cooper accused her then-employer, Franklin Templeton, of defamation, not properly investigating the incident and discriminating against her on the basis of her race and sex, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Southern District of New...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Danny Masterson Rape Accusers See Church Of Scientology’s U.S. Supreme Court Petition Denied
The Supreme Court begins a new term today, but the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson won’t be on the docket. In a brief missive released this morning, the SCOTUS “denied” the David Miscavige-led organization’s petition for a writ of certiorari of earlier this summer to stop former members of the church from taking the group to court. With That ’70s Show star Masterson set to go on trial on October 11 for multiple sexual assault charges, the Church could now find itself facing more scrutiny in a revived suit from four women who have claimed they were put under surveillance by...
Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy, challenges his parole denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole.
Billionaire Settles Rape Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota College Student
A Chinese billionaire who was accused of rape by a University of Minnesota student four years ago has settled a civil suit, issuing a joint statement with the woman that called the incident “a misunderstanding.” Prosecutors had declined to charge Richard Liu, the so-called Jeff Bezos of China, for the 2018 encounter. In her lawsuit, Jingyao Liu alleged that the businessman plied her with alcohol and then forced himself on her after giving her a limo ride home. Jury selection for a trial over the suit began last week. ”Today, the parties agreed to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain and suffering caused by the lawsuit,” the joint statement said.Read it at Associated Press
Amber Heard faces a new court battle over the epic costs of her defense
Amber Heard is facing another courtroom showdown — but this time it is over who has to foot the bill for her astronomical legal expenses, which surpassed $8 million before the start of ex-husband Johnny Depp’s six-week defamation trial against her, according to a report. Heard, 36, has...
Communication Issues at NY Jail After Transfer Of ICE Detainees
Advocates and progressive lawmakers have slammed the moves for a lack of transparency and for further separating detainees from their communities, families, and attorneys. Meanwhile, about 20 detainees who remained at the New York jail were moved to another unit within the facility, which uses a different communications system that has made it harder for them to stay in touch with their attorneys, detainees and their lawyers told City Limits.
