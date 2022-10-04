ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sjvsun.com

Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Madera, CA
Society
City
Madera, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Charity#Connections Ministry#Capmc#Behavioral Health
YourCentralValley.com

$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
SELMA, CA
freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
bullardcharger.com

Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard

On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

29th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival Starts This Friday!

OAKHURST — The Oakhurst Fall Festival provides something for everyone with thrilling midway rides for all ages, character meet ‘n greets, Jedi Academy, face painting. and local music scheduled throughout the event. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, wine and beer tasting, plus new events being...
OAKHURST, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy