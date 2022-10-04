Read full article on original website
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Fresno Unified School District is creating a new foundation to further scholarships and has received $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
GV Wire
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
Officials urging safety during Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is less than a week away, and organizers are stressing the importance of safety before kicking off the fun.
What is Measure E and how will it affect Fresno County?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Another measure voters can expect to see on their ballot this November is Measure E. If passed, Measure E will impose a 0.02% sales tax on all personal property sales in Fresno County. The money collected by the measure will go to Fresno State. The funds will be used for […]
freightwaves.com
California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
bullardcharger.com
Op-Ed: Lockdown at Bullard
On Wednesday, September 14th Bullard High went on a sudden lockdown. The Fresno PD responded to a phone call made about a gunshot noise and got to Bullard hastily. During the lockdown, I remember hearing the helicopter circling the school, and officers searching the halls and classrooms. They followed through with protocol knowing early on that it was a hoax call. Fresno PD updated its social media, informing the people of the situation, that there was no threat to the school campus.
sierranewsonline.com
29th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival Starts This Friday!
OAKHURST — The Oakhurst Fall Festival provides something for everyone with thrilling midway rides for all ages, character meet ‘n greets, Jedi Academy, face painting. and local music scheduled throughout the event. There will also be local vendors, food trucks, wine and beer tasting, plus new events being...
Bakersfield Now
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
Open Cockpit Day returns to Castle Air Museum this weekend
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Castle Air Museum in Atwater will be hosting an Open Cockpit Day this weekend. The event will kick off at the Castle Air Museum at 5050 Santa Fe Drive on Saturday, October 8. Open Cockpit Day will start at 9:00 a.m and run through 4:00 p.m. During the event, visitors […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Fresno County coroner looking for relatives of man found deceased
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased near a convenience store. Authorities say on Thursday, Sept. 1, Landious Hinton was found dead outside of a convenience store near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues in Fresno. Officials say […]
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
