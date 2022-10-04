Read full article on original website
Mobile workshop exposes students to different skills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mobile workshop made a stop in Jonesboro for students to get hands-on experience in skilled professions. The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop truck welcomed the Westside Warriors aboard Wednesday, allowing them the opportunity to check out professions like welding, diesel driving, and eight other skilled professions.
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus. “Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs. The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from...
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
Randolph County Chamber preparing for last “Battle of the Bands” of 2022
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its final “Battle of the Bands” this year. The event has been partnered with the Chamber’s “Summer on the Square,” which held its final event of 2022 a few weeks ago.
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economical strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economical hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect it is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a...
Local nonprofit purchases safe house for domestic violence victims
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit in Sharp County is working to build a safe house for victims of domestic violence and now could use the community’s help. Safe Night Ministries began its mission in March 2021, looking to help victims in Sharp, Fulton, and Izard Counties. Safe Night...
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Food pantry sees spike amid rising prices
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting hunger in northeast Arkansas has gotten a little tougher recently as the number of people battling food insecurity continues to rise. Since January the Witt House has struggled to keep up its food pantry serving over 8,000 people. Chase Burns with Paragould First United Methodist...
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, Commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Jonesboro woman sentenced to 20 months for misuse of disability funds
Little Rock — A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison for misusing more than $143,000 in disability payments intended for her injured veteran husband. Brandi Goldman, 49, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison today by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr. In 2013, Goldman was...
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
New study shows most US citizens believe country is in mental health crisis
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - In the last few years, mental health has gained more and more awareness, trying to get help to those who need it the most. According to a CNN Health article, nine out of ten US citizens believe the country has a mental health crisis. A...
3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
