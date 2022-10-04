ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

UHP receives donations of autism sensory bag for challenging encounters

MURRAY, Utah — People with autism process experiences differently. So, encounters with law enforcement can easily spiral out of control. But, the Autism Council of Utah, and Doug Smith Subaru donated new tools to the Utah Highway Patrol to help calm those situations. State troopers say it’s not unusual...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Relatives scramble to relocate Florida woman to Utah after she lost everything to Ian

SYRACUSE, Utah — Family members were scrambling Tuesday to get a relative in Florida safely to Utah after she lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Dianna Walz went dark for roughly four days after leaving a concerning voicemail with her family in Utah and also posting a Facebook video on Sept. 28 showing floodwaters in her house floating the refrigerator close to the ceiling.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Florida Government
KSLTV

Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New drug slows scaring of the lungs due to pulmonary fibrosis

SALT LAKE CITY — Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that doesn’t present severe symptoms for months. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, a dry cough, and fatigue and eventually leads to scarring in the lungs. “We want to bring to the forefront that this disease exists, there...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns are having trouble finding Adderall as manufacturers report shortages

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah pharmacies are having a hard time keeping Adderall in stock, leaving patients without or waiting for their prescriptions. The medication is often used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and some people are even running out of the drug, according to Shanna Lindstrom, clinical director for Ascendant Behavioral Health Clinics.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusions#Donate Blood#Blood Donors#Charity#Hurricane Ian#The Utah Red Cross#Utahns#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross Of Utah
KSLTV

Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

KSL+ The growing impact of digital evidence

SALT LAKE CITY — One year after the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, prosecutors say the amount of digital evidence they have to go through is dragging out the case against his accused killer. This week, we look into the impacts a growing amount...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KSLTV

KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren’t going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly one in five reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

LETTER PODCAST: Victim says bullet wounds were easiest part of recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — When Yvette Rodier woke up in a hospital, she knew, even before anyone told her, that her friend, Zachary Snarr, was dead. What she didn’t know, however, is that healing from the bullet wounds to her head, side and leg would be the easiest part of reclaiming her life after a stranger shot her and Snarr as they were setting up camera equipment to take pictures of a rising full moon over Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
KSLTV

‘Non-credible’ threat deters plane at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A plane was landed away from the terminal and searched by dogs after a threat had been discovered on board. According to Brian with the Southwest PR team, a passenger discovered a note “which was determined to be a non-credible threat,” while flying to Salt Lake City International Airport from San Jose International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

13-year-old hit by car in crosswalk

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car as he entered a crosswalk near 500 E. 2600 South in Bountiful around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to Chief Dave Edwards with Bountiful Police Department, the boy was riding his bike when he was hit by a turning car as he entered the crosswalk.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy