SALT LAKE CITY — When Yvette Rodier woke up in a hospital, she knew, even before anyone told her, that her friend, Zachary Snarr, was dead. What she didn’t know, however, is that healing from the bullet wounds to her head, side and leg would be the easiest part of reclaiming her life after a stranger shot her and Snarr as they were setting up camera equipment to take pictures of a rising full moon over Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO