KSLTV
UHP receives donations of autism sensory bag for challenging encounters
MURRAY, Utah — People with autism process experiences differently. So, encounters with law enforcement can easily spiral out of control. But, the Autism Council of Utah, and Doug Smith Subaru donated new tools to the Utah Highway Patrol to help calm those situations. State troopers say it’s not unusual...
KSLTV
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
KSLTV
Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities
SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
KSLTV
Relatives scramble to relocate Florida woman to Utah after she lost everything to Ian
SYRACUSE, Utah — Family members were scrambling Tuesday to get a relative in Florida safely to Utah after she lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Dianna Walz went dark for roughly four days after leaving a concerning voicemail with her family in Utah and also posting a Facebook video on Sept. 28 showing floodwaters in her house floating the refrigerator close to the ceiling.
KSLTV
Haunted attractions to visit in Utah this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Spooky season is upon us and we’re on the hunt for some holiday-themed activities. Here’s a list of some haunted attractions we found that you can enjoy this Halloween season. If you have something to add to the list send us an email to Assignmentdesk @ KSL dot com with the subject line “Haunted Attractions.”
KSLTV
New drug slows scaring of the lungs due to pulmonary fibrosis
SALT LAKE CITY — Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that doesn’t present severe symptoms for months. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, a dry cough, and fatigue and eventually leads to scarring in the lungs. “We want to bring to the forefront that this disease exists, there...
KSLTV
North Salt Lake sniffing out source of rotten stench surrounding city
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It popped up out of nowhere on a perfect fall morning. As Latai Kaufusi stepped outside her home. she noticed a puzzling smell permeating the Foxboro neighborhood. It was overwhelming, and she couldn’t escape it. “It was like, really yucky,” Kaufusi said, describing...
KSLTV
Utahns are having trouble finding Adderall as manufacturers report shortages
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah pharmacies are having a hard time keeping Adderall in stock, leaving patients without or waiting for their prescriptions. The medication is often used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and some people are even running out of the drug, according to Shanna Lindstrom, clinical director for Ascendant Behavioral Health Clinics.
KSLTV
Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting two years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. “I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else,” she said. Ross doesn’t even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she...
KSLTV
‘The Dignity Index’ launches pilot program in Utah to score messaging from candidates
SALT LAKE CITY — A new project in Utah is trying to encourage political candidates to use more dignity and get rid of contempt by scoring the words and messaging they use on a scale from one to eight. The Dignity Index is part of a national project that...
KSLTV
KSL+ The growing impact of digital evidence
SALT LAKE CITY — One year after the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, prosecutors say the amount of digital evidence they have to go through is dragging out the case against his accused killer. This week, we look into the impacts a growing amount...
KSLTV
Granite School District practices reunifying parents, students in school emergency
MAGNA, Utah — It’s a sight we see too often, parents racing to a school to find out whether their child has been hurt in a shooting or some other emergency. The Granite School District Thursday tested its readiness for those emergency situations with a reunification drill at Matheson Junior High in Magna.
KSLTV
KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren’t going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly one in five reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
KSLTV
LETTER PODCAST: Victim says bullet wounds were easiest part of recovery
SALT LAKE CITY — When Yvette Rodier woke up in a hospital, she knew, even before anyone told her, that her friend, Zachary Snarr, was dead. What she didn’t know, however, is that healing from the bullet wounds to her head, side and leg would be the easiest part of reclaiming her life after a stranger shot her and Snarr as they were setting up camera equipment to take pictures of a rising full moon over Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
KSLTV
‘Non-credible’ threat deters plane at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY — A plane was landed away from the terminal and searched by dogs after a threat had been discovered on board. According to Brian with the Southwest PR team, a passenger discovered a note “which was determined to be a non-credible threat,” while flying to Salt Lake City International Airport from San Jose International Airport.
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
KSLTV
13-year-old hit by car in crosswalk
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car as he entered a crosswalk near 500 E. 2600 South in Bountiful around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to Chief Dave Edwards with Bountiful Police Department, the boy was riding his bike when he was hit by a turning car as he entered the crosswalk.
