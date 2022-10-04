Read full article on original website
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
msn.com
The Animal Foundation in desperate need of pet fosters
The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
WHAS 11
Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Moe Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
ohmymag.co.uk
To foster or not to foster: 5 most common animal fostering myths debunked
Fostering pets reduces overcrowding in shelters and helps save more animals in need. It is also a unique opportunity to have the joy of keeping a dog, a cat or another adorable 'kid' without making a commitment for life. For a pet, this is a chance to live in a caring home and recover from trauma.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Who Were Just Surrendered to the Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
It's always so sad to see that a dog has been surrendered to a shelter, but when it happens to senior dogs it's positively devastating. Look at a recent video on TikTok shared by creator Joe Kay of Wooster, Ohio, which shows two senior dogs who were given up by their owners.
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
dogsbestlife.com
Stubborn puppy training: 7 tips to teach your disobedient dog
Working with a stubborn puppy that doesn’t seem to want to listen to you can be frustrating. Sometimes it feels like a disobedient puppy is testing your patience. But with some work, you can train your dog to behave and prevent bad habits. So, try this helpful advice if...
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside
CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home. Based on her appearance, the saddle...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pawesome.net
These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings
We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
The Dangers Your Pet Dog May Face After A Hurricane
During a hurricane or a violent storm, pets are usually exposed to risks such as debris wounds or broken limbs injuries, but they are also exposed to other life-threatening dangers that can affect them after the storm has passed. While the best course of action would be to get your...
petpress.net
Canine Companions: Top 10 Dog Breeds That Start With “C”
You can’t go wrong with a dog if you’re looking for a furry friend to add to your family. With so many different dog breeds out there, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. If you’re looking for a canine companion that starts...
