ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

Want an Innovative Crypto Future? It Takes Regulation.

Protecting users and investors — while taking actions to guarantee financial stability — can only help Web3’s long-term viability. Stablecoins have come under fire since the unraveling of UST triggered crypto’s lingering bear market, leading to mixed results of industry views when it comes to the role of regulation.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally

Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries. Crypto exchange FTX is set to begin offering Visa debit cards to its customers internationally as part of an expansion to its global partnership with the payments giant. Debit cards linked to a user’s...
CREDITS & LOANS
blockworks.co

What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance

Binance could quickly convince BNB Chain validators to halt the blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?. BNB Chain, the branded blockchain deployed by the world’s top crypto exchange, Binance, was halted earlier today in response to a debilitating bridge hack worth some $566 million.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
blockworks.co

After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization

Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says. Following attackers exploiting Binance’s BNB Chain and withdrawing 2 million BNB, the crypto industry is now grappling with questions of decentralization, responses to security incidents and the prevalence of hacks. Operators...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Celsius’ Top Brass Redeemed Millions Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show. The highest-ranking executives at bankrupt lender Celsius withdrew more than $15 million combined before the platform’s withdrawal freeze on June 12. A statement of financial affairs submitted to...
BUSINESS
blockworks.co

SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption

SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements. Financial infrastructure company SWIFT on Wednesday said it has solved a particularly vexing problem for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs):...
ECONOMY
blockworks.co

Fidelity Expands Crypto Suite With Ethereum Index Fund

The asset manager raised $5 million in its Ethereum Index Fund so far, a filing from Tuesday shows. Fidelity is offering customers exposure to ether as the brokerage broadens its crypto offerings in the face of a recent slump in the market. The Boston-based finance giant has launched an Ethereum Index fund, a SEC filing from Tuesday showed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Served Ooki Dao#Decentralized#Defi
blockworks.co

The Investor’s Guide to TrueFi Capital Markets

Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. Like in traditional finance, crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. But unlike the old model, this new market place uses blockchain infrastructure to provide access to alternative digital assets, increase funding efficiency, reduce fees and most importantly, add transparency in terms of economics and real-time reporting.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Private Markets Investment Firm Hamilton Lane To Tokenize 3 Funds

Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain. Private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane is making three of its funds available via tokenized feeder funds as it expands access to the vehicles beyond just institutions. The firm, which managed or supervised $832...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Celsius Exposes User Information in Public Court Docs

The crypto lender asked the court to redact names, but that request was shot down. Embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius is facing heat for revealing the names and recent financial actions of its users in freely available public court documents. A filing submitted to court on Wednesday contains over 14,500 pages...
ECONOMY
blockworks.co

Stocks, Cryptos Falter on Jobs Data, Binance Hack Fallout

Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively. Even after hints earlier in the week that a turnaround was coming, cryptocurrencies and equities are lined up to end another week in the red following jobs data that suggests rising interest rates will likely continue and ongoing turmoil in the digital asset space.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
blockworks.co

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm

Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joined Pool Data as a strategic adviser as he seeks to transform the data economy via Web3 technology. Pool Data is deploying Web3 to build infrastructure in an effort...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy