blockworks.co
Want an Innovative Crypto Future? It Takes Regulation.
Protecting users and investors — while taking actions to guarantee financial stability — can only help Web3’s long-term viability. Stablecoins have come under fire since the unraveling of UST triggered crypto’s lingering bear market, leading to mixed results of industry views when it comes to the role of regulation.
blockworks.co
FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally
Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries. Crypto exchange FTX is set to begin offering Visa debit cards to its customers internationally as part of an expansion to its global partnership with the payments giant. Debit cards linked to a user’s...
blockworks.co
What It Takes to Halt a ‘Decentralized’ Blockchain Like Binance
Binance could quickly convince BNB Chain validators to halt the blockchain in response to a recent hack — is that decentralization?. BNB Chain, the branded blockchain deployed by the world’s top crypto exchange, Binance, was halted earlier today in response to a debilitating bridge hack worth some $566 million.
blockworks.co
Marathon Reveals $80M in Total Exposure to Bankrupt Crypto Mining Data Firm
Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September, has as much as $500 million in outstanding payments to at least 200 creditors. Marathon Digital Holdings has more than $80 million hanging in the balance of the recent bankruptcy of mining data firm Compute North, the bitcoin miner said Thursday.
blockworks.co
After BNB Chain Hack, Operators Must Face Question of Decentralization
Lack of automated response to security incidents in crypto space must be addressed, blockchain security firm exec says. Following attackers exploiting Binance’s BNB Chain and withdrawing 2 million BNB, the crypto industry is now grappling with questions of decentralization, responses to security incidents and the prevalence of hacks. Operators...
blockworks.co
Celsius’ Top Brass Redeemed Millions Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show. The highest-ranking executives at bankrupt lender Celsius withdrew more than $15 million combined before the platform’s withdrawal freeze on June 12. A statement of financial affairs submitted to...
blockworks.co
SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption
SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements. Financial infrastructure company SWIFT on Wednesday said it has solved a particularly vexing problem for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs):...
blockworks.co
Fidelity Expands Crypto Suite With Ethereum Index Fund
The asset manager raised $5 million in its Ethereum Index Fund so far, a filing from Tuesday shows. Fidelity is offering customers exposure to ether as the brokerage broadens its crypto offerings in the face of a recent slump in the market. The Boston-based finance giant has launched an Ethereum Index fund, a SEC filing from Tuesday showed.
blockworks.co
The Investor’s Guide to TrueFi Capital Markets
Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. Like in traditional finance, crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies. But unlike the old model, this new market place uses blockchain infrastructure to provide access to alternative digital assets, increase funding efficiency, reduce fees and most importantly, add transparency in terms of economics and real-time reporting.
blockworks.co
Private Markets Investment Firm Hamilton Lane To Tokenize 3 Funds
Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain. Private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane is making three of its funds available via tokenized feeder funds as it expands access to the vehicles beyond just institutions. The firm, which managed or supervised $832...
blockworks.co
Celsius Exposes User Information in Public Court Docs
The crypto lender asked the court to redact names, but that request was shot down. Embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius is facing heat for revealing the names and recent financial actions of its users in freely available public court documents. A filing submitted to court on Wednesday contains over 14,500 pages...
blockworks.co
Stocks, Cryptos Falter on Jobs Data, Binance Hack Fallout
Bitcoin down 2%, ether falling 1.5%, the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 2% and 3% respectively. Even after hints earlier in the week that a turnaround was coming, cryptocurrencies and equities are lined up to end another week in the red following jobs data that suggests rising interest rates will likely continue and ongoing turmoil in the digital asset space.
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm
Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joined Pool Data as a strategic adviser as he seeks to transform the data economy via Web3 technology. Pool Data is deploying Web3 to build infrastructure in an effort...
