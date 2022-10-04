Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, found shot to death in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 32-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 3:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead,...
Man charged in May Rogers Park shooting that left one dead
A man has been charged in a fatal Rogers Park shooting that took place five months ago, police said. Isaias Salas, 20, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery, Chicago police announced Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
cwbchicago.com
CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man gets 3 years for attacking 70-year-old woman at North Side bus stop
A Rogers Park man who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old woman without provocation as she waited for a bus has been sentenced to three years in prison. Michael Colander, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a senior citizen in July before Judge Ursula Walowski, according to court records.
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
Chicago Police Shoot Another Man Pointing Gun Inside West Side Station, Police Say; Second Such Shooting In 2 Weeks
NORTH LAWNDALE — For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. Wednesday inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
cwbchicago.com
#44: Chicago man shot and killed 2 people at a party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed two men during a party last week while on bond for attempted murder and on probation for a felony narcotics case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Absalom Coakley was also allegedly carrying a handgun when police arrested him this week in River North. He is the...
cwbchicago.com
Man allegedly participated in triple shooting on Sunday, 10 months after prosecutors refused to charge him in a murder case
Last December, Chicago police asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Ishmael Simpson with a murder that occurred eight months earlier. The evidence against Simpson allegedly included surveillance video of the murder and CPD bodyworn camera footage of him being arrested two days after the shooting for illegal gun possession. When cops detained him, he was allegedly wearing many of the same unique clothing items as the killer.
Officer shoots armed man shot inside Chicago police station
CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man […]
Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
Armed man shot by officers inside West Side CPD station, police say
CHICAGO — For the second time in a week, a Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a West Side police facility, Supt. David Brown said Wednesday. Shortly before 1 p.m., a man walked into the lobby of the CPD’s Ogden District station, 3315 W. Ogden, and began “mumbling and ranting,” Brown said during a […]
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Man stabbed at CTA Blue Line station on West Side in suspected domestic incident
A man was stabbed at a CTA Blue Line stop Thursday morning, Chicago police said. Police said the 26-year-old victim was on the platform at the Kedzie-Homan station when he got into an argument with a woman around 5 a.m. No one is in custody.
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
Person of interest sought in violent Near West Side carjacking caught on camera
CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a broad daylight carjacking caught on surveillance video. According to police, the incident occurred Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of W. Van Buren Street and showed a male enter the driver side of the victim’s SUV as they picked up an item from an Amazon hub locker at an area gas station.
