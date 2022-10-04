ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Stock Report: Rayshawn Jenkins, Cam Robinson Rising After Loss to Eagles

By John Shipley
 2 days ago

Which Jaguars have their arrows pointing up after Week 4?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were close in Week 4, but close doesn't get teams to where they need to be. The Jaguars learned this the hard way, blowing a 14-0 lead and losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mistake-filled game.

“Really, after a game like yesterday, you’re ready to get back to work," Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd said on Monday.

"After any game, but especially after you lose, you want to get over the film, watch it, and put it behind you and get back to a new week. It’s like a fresh start, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

With the Jaguars now sitting at 2-2 entering Week 5 and a key home game vs. the Houston Texans, whose stock is on the rise and whose is falling?

Stock Up

Cam Robinson

After allowing eight pressures the first three weeks, Cam Robinson allowed zero this week despite having a tough matchup. He was stout in pass-pro all game long and is one of the few pieces of the offense that played beyond well on Sunday. Add in his highlight reel block on a Jamal Agnew screen and it was a good week for the veteran left tackle.

Rayshawn Jenkins

After a disappointing first year in the back of Jacksonville's secondary, Rayshawn Jenkins has been arguably the Jaguars' best defensive back in 2022. He has been on a tear in the last three weeks, recording five pass breakups and consistently showing off range in coverage to make plays that many other safeties wouldn't be able to. Jenkins is playing the best he ever has as a Jaguar and Sunday was another example.

Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell had his toughest assignment of the season in Week 4, having to matchup with both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. He turned in a performance where he allowed two passes caught for 24 yards on four targets. He had a major pass breakup on Brown on a pivotal fourth-down at the end of the game and had consistent coverage even on plays he wasn't targeted on. It was a good day for the rising cornerback.

Jamal Agnew

Catching two touchdowns in any game warrants being added to this list, but Jamal Agnew could have had an even bigger day since he was open for a third touchdown but was just missed by Trevor Lawrence. Other than a dropped touchdown in Week 2, Agnew has been terrific when given chances this year, consistently looking like a mismatch in the secondary thanks to his speed.

“He’s exactly the type of player that we expected," Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"Not just a punt returner and specialist that way, but he’s smart, tough, a very good athlete, good quickness, catches the ball well as a receiver, and did some nice things in the game.”

Darious Williams

Lost in the Jaguars' frustrating loss on Sunday is the fact that Darious Williams had arguably his best game as a Jaguar. He finally looked comfortable in the slot, breaking up the pass that led to Andre Cisco's interception while allowing just one catch for eight yards on two targets. Williams looks like he is turning a corner with his play the last several weeks.

Stock Down

D-Line depth

The Jaguars felt the loss of Foley Fatukasi in a big way on Sunday. With Fatukasi likely set to be questionable at best in Week 5, the Jaguars need to figure out how they can get the mass and strength needed inside since their depth chart consists of two smaller interior linemen in Roy Robertson-Harris and Adam Gotsis. The situation that looked concerning before Week 1 has comer to fruition.

Marvin Jones

To no fault of Marvin Jones, Week 5 just wasn't his week. He did drop one pass, but that was his only target despite him playing around 90% of the offensive snaps and running 26 routes. Jones is in a new role as the No. 3 receiver, but he has yet to crack 38 yards this year.

Trevor Lawrence

Lose the ball five times and you are going to land on this list. For as good as Lawrence was in the previous two weeks, that is how bad he was this week. There is a good argument to make that the Jaguars would be 3-1 if Lawrence even fumbled it just twice against the Eagles -- that is a somber thought.

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

