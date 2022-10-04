ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville pastel artist hosts exhibit at Beaver Lake; reception is Oct. 8

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ke7Rz_0iM2t90f00
Greg Trombly, a pastel artist who lives in Baldwinsville, is showcasing 40 years of work in an exhibit at Beaver Lake Nature Center. (Submitted photo)

BALDWINSVILLE — Greg Trombly has shadowboxes full of prize ribbons to show for his art career of four-plus decades, but the proof is in the pastels: sunsets shimmer and waterfowl come to life in his landscapes. Visitors to Beaver Lake Nature Center can see Trombly’s masterpieces on display through the end of the month.

A meet-the-artist reception takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Proceeds from the sale of Trombly’s work will benefit Beaver Lake.

Trombly, who splits his time between Baldwinsville and Morro Bay, California, retired from the Liverpool Central School District about 15 years ago. His work hangs in the Thousand Islands Art Center in Clayton, New York, and the Sacketts Harbor Art Center. He also teaches art in Alexandria Bay, Clayton and Morro Bay.

While he now teaches his craft to others, Trombly’s career in education began not in art but in public school classrooms. He taught elementary and middle school for 15 years and went on to serve as principal of Donlin Drive and Soule Road elementary schools in Liverpool. Trombly also has taught in the education departments at Le Moyne College, SUNY Oswego and Alfred University.

Trombly was drawn to the teaching profession after taking an art class with a former Baker High School art teacher.

“Back in the ‘70s, I took an adult education class from a local high school art teacher, John Cullen,” Trombly recalled. “I’d been interested art ever since I was a kid — most artists are. He really piqued my interest in art.”

Cullen introduced Trombly to soft pastels: water-based, highly pigmented crayons.

“It is an extremely flexible medium and the vibrancy of color [makes it so] a pastel can look like an oil, it can look like acrylic, it can even look somewhat like a watercolor. … It can actually be applied with a brush,” Trombly said. “The blending process I really enjoy. It’s infinite in its potential and what you can do with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxtNF_0iM2t90f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW48c_0iM2t90f00

The Beaver Lake retrospective contains more than 100 pieces, including traditional pastel landscapes, acrylic abstracts and a series of depicting Trombly’s boyhood home in Champlain, New York.

“It’ll be somewhat of an eclectic show — something for everybody, hopefully,” Trombly said.

Preparing for the exhibit gave Trombly a chance to weed through his portfolio of more than 40 years.

“I have some pieces from the ‘70s that I dug out. Some aren’t too bad, actually. I’ve had a pretty good evolution,” he said. “Some of them I’ve torn out of the frames and I keep them, but they’re not worth public display.”

Trombly uses several of his own photographs as references for each piece.

“I walk outside. We travel quite a bit. I have just a phenomenal collection of photos: landscapes, seascapes, rockscapes, florals,” he said.

At any given time, Trombly has at least two easels going. He has been working on one piece for a month now.

“For the most part, I will work on a piece over the course of many days. All of my pieces have between 15 to 20 layers of pastel,” he said.

In his workshops, Trombly teaches what he calls the ABCs of pastels: Always apply basic drawing skills, block out color and create contrast.

“Develop your darkest darks and your lightest lights and out from that [develop] the degree of detail that you want,” he said.

After he began teaching art to adults, Trombly had the chance to reconnect with his mentor, John Cullen.

“He was the best teacher I ever had,” he said he told Cullen. “We often don’t get that feedback from students.”

After all these years, Trombly still finds lessons in each drawing.

“I’m just completing a piece that is a marina in Sacketts Harbor. What I’m learning about — and I’m continuously learning this — is the process of reflecting in water and what colors are reflecting. It’s always a challenge,” he said.

Trombly’s show is on display through Oct. 31 at Beaver Lake Nature Center, located at 8477 E. Mud Lake Road in Lysander.

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Champlain, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Entertainment
City
Baldwinsville, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Clayton, NY
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
City
Lysander, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Village of Liverpool plans new sidewalk, landscaping along lower Vine Street

LIVERPOOL — After rejecting two bids from contractors for being too high, the Liverpool Village Board of Trustees approved a plan to hire J.K. Tobin Construction Company to do streetscaping work along lower Vine Street. That location includes an entryway to Onondaga Lake Park, and the renovations are designed to attract park visitors into the village business district.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Helen J. Vickers, 83

Helen J. (Lenkiewicz) Vickers, 83, of Camillus, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home. Born in Syracuse, she was employed by Dr. Anthony J. LaTessa for 29 years, retiring in 1998. Helen was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School. She was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Syracuse where she was a member of the choir, officer of the Mothers’ Club, and Girl Scout leader. She was also an officer of the Camillus Figure Skating Club. Helen’s interests included reading and shopping, as well as traveling with her family, especially her daughters and nieces, Suzanne Presley and Annemarie Walsh, to her favorite spots which included Ireland, Poland, San Antonio, Boston and Virginia.
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cullen
Person
Greg Lake
Oswego County Today

Fulton Man Competes In X-Country Race

FULTON – On Saturday, October 1, Fulton resident John McEachen finished 10th out of 53 runners at “Amy’s Adventure Race for the Lake,” a 4.5mile cross-country race, which entails an approximate 160m ascent. Created to bring attention to the LGLC’s mission of protecting the land that...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Lake#Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Nature Center#Pastels#Donlin Drive#Le Moyne College#Suny Oswego#Alfred University#Baker High School
Eagle Newspapers

Madison County Historian releases first book, honors veterans of World Wars

CAZENOVIA — This past August, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz released his first book, “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, New York.”. Published by The History Press, the book tells the stories of more than 190 soldiers who were killed in the service during the First and Second World Wars. Urtz uses newspapers, personal accounts, military records, census records, and more to describe the veterans’ pre-war lives, their experiences in the service, and how they died.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Six new pickleball courts open in Onondaga County's Camillus community

The Town of Camillus now has six new pickleball courts. New York State Senator John Mannion cut the ribbon on the new courts Wednesday with village officials and residents. Joe Flynn of Friends of Camillus Park said in a statement the group has been working to fund and complete the pickleball courts for the last five years.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Clay Fall Fun Festival is Oct. 8

CLAY — Traditionally, the town of Clay used to host an annual summer festival. But when attendance began to decline, the Clay Recreation Department decided last year to shift the fun to fall. “I think summers are just so busy with people going camping, going away for weekends, weddings....
CLAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Eagle Newspapers

ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented

TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
DEWITT, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton

“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
FULTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy