Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
WMBF
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
M4 rifle stolen from unmarked South Carolina police truck in North Carolina
The incident happened in a hotel parking lot on Remount Road; the Horry County officer was in Gastonia for a training session.
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
Lawnmower hit by SUV in South Carolina, one person killed
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville Rudy Road near Scott Pond Road.
WMBF
2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found one person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Shot fired during domestic situation in Darlington County, no one hurt
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Wednesday morning of a domestic situation on Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said a gun went off but thankfully no one was hurt. He added a call came into 911 regarding the...
WMBF
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has been arrested in connection to her three-year-old son’s death. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Ana Latoria Jones is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse after her son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. She was arrested Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
WMBF
SLED: Man killed in Darlington Co. deputy-involved shooting pointed gun at deputy while in bed
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case has been closed in a deadly deputy-involved shooting case in Darlington County. WMBF News obtained the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on the July 22 shooting through a Freedom of Information Act request. It states that in the early...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
WMBF
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
1 killed in collision involving riding mower, SUV in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Someone on a riding lawn mower was killed after a collision with an SUV Wednesday in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The Chevy SUV was going south at about 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville-Ruby Road when it hit the Murray Mower near Scott Pond Road, northeast of McBee.
wfxb.com
Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges
A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
wpde.com
Man on lawn mower killed in Chesterfield County crash: Trooper
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man riding a lawn mower that was towing a trailer was killed just after 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, after being hit by a car on Ruby Road near Scott Pond Road the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.
myhorrynews.com
S.C. Highway Patrol says it erred when it blamed school bus driver for fatal crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it erred when it accused the driver of an Horry County Schools school bus of failing to yield and causing a fatal crash Monday morning, Lt. Sonny Collins said in an email. "The original recording stated the bus driver failed to yield...
wpde.com
Florence man faces multiple drug charges after deputies search home
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sept. 28, a man who was wanted for a previous drug charge was charged with multiple narcotic violations, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kevin Robert Demonte Washington, 49, is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution...
heraldadvocate.com
Sunday night shooting results in a death, an arrest
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting resulting in a death and a suspect arrested. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday to a residence on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area about a shooting incident.
Comments / 0