WNDU
South Bend School Board discusses 2022-23 budget
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board met Wednesday night to discuss the 22-23 budget. “We were able to get a 4 percent increase from the state, so pretty happy about that, but it doesn’t really keep up with inflation. So, we had to make some inflation adjustments...We’re also staying with our commitments to the referendum and the things we promised,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, Kareemah Fowler.
eaglecountryonline.com
IHCDA Open Applications for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs
Funding available to help households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills. INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
WNDU
Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
WANE-TV
Grace College to offer free tuition for Indiana families making less than or equal to $65K annually
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
WNDU
Helping teachers on National Teachers Day
Meet the new ambassador animal at the Potawatomi Zoo!. Thistle the skunk will be out and about engaging with visitors and making trips, but she won't be in an exhibit. Lauren & Matt E. feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!. Updated: 8 hours ago. The zoo’s giraffes snack on lettuce,...
WNDU
Notre Dame receives $4M grant for children's suicide prevention research
A little over $600,000 is going to schools – or school districts – in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Police K9 Luna retiring from service. Sheriff Bill Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Matthew Parmelee with a recognition plaque.
casscountyonline.com
Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills
Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023
Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
WNDU
Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WNDU
New interactive mural heads to Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
City of Benton Harbor residents can submit Right of Access forms and sign up for free home lead inspections at Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Oct. 6
LANSING, Mich. – City of Benton Harbor homeowners can submit a Right of Access form to get their lead service line replaced as well as sign up for a free home lead inspection during the City of Benton Harbor Water Response Resource and Opportunity Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6. The resource fair is being held at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Joel E. Smilow Teen Center, 190 W. Empire Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County looking to make it easier for residents to access government services from home
Porter County government services will soon be easier to access online. The county commissioners Tuesday approved a pair of contracts for additional services from CivicPlus, totaling almost $106,000 over the next three years. Assistant to the Commissioners Curt Ellis said one of those will give residents online access to county...
WNDU
‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary with former ND Leprechaun Mike Brown
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Literacy Rally” was held Tuesday morning at Darden Elementary School. Students got to engage with former Notre Dame Leprechaun Mike Brown, who is the author of “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame” and “Little Netta’s Gift.”
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
