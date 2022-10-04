NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of a crash on I-26 in Newberry County. Troopers said at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were both heading west on I-26 near exit 72 when the tractor-trailer changed lanes and hit the truck. As a result, the truck went into the medium, overturned, and hit the cable barrier.

