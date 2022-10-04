ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
NEW CANEY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Deshotel promoted to rank of lieutenant with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader recently promoted 21-year veteran Sgt. Michelle Deshotel to the long vacant rank of lieutenant effective on Oct. 1, 2022. This ranking within the LCSO has not been filled since it was held many years ago in a past administration, but now with the tremendous increase in population growth in Liberty County, which equates to increased calls for service and a tremendous increase in reports and building cases for court presentations, it has become imperative that the Patrol Division. This division is considered to be the backbone of any law enforcement agency and now will be supported with additional supervisory personnel.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in

Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Theft from Kohls. The Humble Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the male in the accompanying picture for possible involvement in a theft from the Kohls department store in Humble, Harris County, TX. The male was last seen driving a small, black passenger car.
HUMBLE, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22

IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERW…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-05-22/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family

HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
HUMBLE, TX
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

