Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
bluebonnetnews.com
Deshotel promoted to rank of lieutenant with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader recently promoted 21-year veteran Sgt. Michelle Deshotel to the long vacant rank of lieutenant effective on Oct. 1, 2022. This ranking within the LCSO has not been filled since it was held many years ago in a past administration, but now with the tremendous increase in population growth in Liberty County, which equates to increased calls for service and a tremendous increase in reports and building cases for court presentations, it has become imperative that the Patrol Division. This division is considered to be the backbone of any law enforcement agency and now will be supported with additional supervisory personnel.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kingwood.com
Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in
Humble Requests Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest in Theft from Kohls. The Humble Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the male in the accompanying picture for possible involvement in a theft from the Kohls department store in Humble, Harris County, TX. The male was last seen driving a small, black passenger car.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22
IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERW…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-05-22/
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County’s new voting machines cause concern over security, ease of use
With Montgomery County rolling out new voting machines for the November elections, one local organization is worried some voters may be left at a disadvantage with a lack of information about the new machines. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-s-new-voting-machines-cause-17488966.php.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
mocomotive.com
Violent offender receives 30-year sentence after leading authorities on wild chase, Montgomery County DA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man with a lengthy rap sheet could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars for his latest crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, Dominique Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13-year-old arrested after bullied Humble ISD 8th grader with autism breaks arm
A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault, accused of hitting a boy with autism and causing him to break his arm, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. “I kind of accepted I’m not going to make them stop,” Carson, an eighth grader at Humble ISD, said....
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
cw39.com
Authorities looking for thief who stole wires from cell tower in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week. The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.
kwhi.com
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
Click2Houston.com
Burglary suspect returns to home 2 weeks later, steals pickup truck before police chase that ends in Spring: HPD
SPRING, Texas – A suspect accused of burglarizing a home two weeks ago and then coming back to steal a vehicle is now in custody after a chase with police, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports of a tracked vehicle in the 5000 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson who was inside hole at warehouse construction site in Spring, Precinct 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A family is mourning, and an investigation is underway after authorities said a man accidentally caused his grandson’s death at a construction site in Spring Wednesday morning. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at an industrial warehouse site in the 22600 block of the...
Comments / 0