The Oakland Press

Student in custody after threat at South Lyon East High School

A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial

An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility

A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Oakland University police investigate 2 assaults

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland University Police Department is investigating a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident reported to have occurred at 10:26 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The victim was assaulted by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, as she walked toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall. The...

