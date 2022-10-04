Read full article on original website
Student in custody after threat at South Lyon East High School
A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.
South Lyon East sophomore in custody after shooting threat message found Tuesday at school
Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown
The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over, but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.
South Lyon East students dismissed four hours after lockdown started by threat in bathroom
No backpacks allowed, students will be searched as they return to South Lyon East HS after threat found in bathroom
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody
Preliminary exam next month for woman charged with killing bicyclists on charity ride, including Oakland County attorney
A preliminary examination has been adjourned till next month for a woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death/operating a vehicle while...
Oakland County family share story of how QAnon influenced shooting that changed their lives
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Family members impacted by the Oakland County shooting that made national headlines last month are sharing the story of how online conspiracy theories influenced the shooter’s motive. On Sept. 11 around 4 a.m., 53-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his wife and dog and injured...
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Attorney criticizes Detroit police for shooting schizophrenic man; lawsuit to be filed
MICHGIAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger criticized the actions of police officers involved in a shooting that killed Porter Burks, a man with mental health issues. Fieger said that a lawsuit will be filed. "I hope to bring the lawsuit next week," Fieger said.
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store. Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial
An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
Oakland University police investigate 2 assaults
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland University Police Department is investigating a domestic violence/aggravated assault incident reported to have occurred at 10:26 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The victim was assaulted by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, as she walked toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall. The...
Morning 4: Driver charged in Novi crash that killed 32-year-old passenger -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger. A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning...
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
