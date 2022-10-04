Read full article on original website
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
Smithonian
Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park
Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
Condors take flight near Grand Canyon, but lead ammo could ground the species
Chris Parrish, the CEO and president of the nonprofit Peregrine Fund, stands in front of a towering red rock backdrop. Shielded by his khaki-colored cowboy hat and wraparound sunglasses, his boots lightly dusted in Mars-like sandstone, he grips a microphone in his left hand and greets a crowd where usually there wouldn't be one. Opposite...
[VIDEO] Mountain lion lurks in the bushes as unsuspecting jogger passes by
We share space with some pretty amazing wildlife in Colorado, so it is always important to be aware of your surroundings. A video, shared online by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying, shows the moment an unsuspecting person jogged right passed a mountain lion that was hiding in the bushes nearby. The...
Watch an extremely close encounter between a bear and a hiker in California
What to do when you find yourself sharing a narrow path with a bear in the Sierra Madre Mountains
How climate change is destroying the 'Wild' experience of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail
Thousands of people each year set off to hike from Mexico to Canada along the Pacific Crest Trail, popularized by Cheryl Strayed's book "Wild." But most won't make it. That's because hiking more than 2,600 miles requires traversing deserts, mountain passes and snowstorms. Increasingly there's a new challenge: Portions of...
The 10 Best State Parks For Fall Running, Riding, Hiking, and Camping
September 22 marked the fall equinox, the first official day of autumn. It’s a season synonymous with numerous things from pumpkin spice lattes and apple orchards to Halloween and football. Here at Runner’s World, we think state parks should be added to the list. With cooler temperatures (in...
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
US skier Hilaree Nelson given Sherpa cremation after death in Himalayas
A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world’s tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground. Buddhist monks officiated at a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials. Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell...
The Kaiser Wilderness, a hidden gem of the Sierra, is ideal for a weekend journey
A short hike or backpack leads to stunning lakes and a peak with dazzling views.
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
Will the Colorado River survive or collapse? A lot rides on how we spend federal cash
The Western United States is experiencing the worst megadrought in more than 1,200 years, impacting everything from water supplies in major cities to the survival of farms vital to the nation’s food supply. Navigating this crisis requires that we treat it as a long-term challenge we adapt to and manage, not a short-term issue we attempt to fix. ...
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Blood and Tears in the Sierras
I woke up at 5 when the resorts generator went on but fell asleep again and slept until 06.30. I went to have a breakfast and chatted with two flip-flopping NoBos. I sent my bearbag to the Southern Kennedy Meadows, I had forgotten to send it when I got my bearcanister.
