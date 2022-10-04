IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERWEIGHT! RESCUE or FOSTER NEEDED! Carly is struggling to put on weight. She is in fact losing weight. When she arrived she was 1.7lbs, on 8/30, and this morning’s weight is 1.3lbs We would like to see her in a foster home and see if maybe she would be more comfortable and hopefully more interested in eating! Please reach out to Catherine if you are interested in giving Ms. Carly a chance 281-723-0185 [email protected]

