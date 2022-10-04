ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 1

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

NEW SHERIFF’S OFFICE SUBSTATION IN SPRING

Tuesday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a grand opening of the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 2 building in Spring. This state-of-the-art Sheriff’s Office facility will house patrol and detective perso…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-sheriffs-office-substation-in-spring/
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol…
SPRING, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County

Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Click2Houston.com

26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA

BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22

IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERWEIGHT! RESCUE or FOSTER NEEDED! Carly is struggling to put on weight. She is in fact losing weight. When she arrived she was 1.7lbs, on 8/30, and this morning’s weight is 1.3lbs We would like to see her in a foster home and see if maybe she would be more comfortable and hopefully more interested in eating! Please reach out to Catherine if you are interested in giving Ms. Carly a chance 281-723-0185 [email protected]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

