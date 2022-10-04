Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
NEW SHERIFF’S OFFICE SUBSTATION IN SPRING
Tuesday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a grand opening of the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 2 building in Spring. This state-of-the-art Sheriff’s Office facility will house patrol and detective perso…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-sheriffs-office-substation-in-spring/
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
10.3.22 – Habitat MCTX and MOW Montgomery County – Conroe Culture News
10.3.22 – Habitat MCTX and MOW Montgomery County – Conroe Culture News. Today we feature two nonprofits that serve the vulnerable communities in our county. Habitat Montgomery County with Debra Richmond, Development Director of Habitat MCTX. World Habitat Day is this Friday at Market Street building walls of a home.
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The...
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX — Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during…
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson who was inside hole at warehouse construction site in Spring, Precinct 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A family is mourning, and an investigation is underway after authorities said a man accidentally caused his grandson’s death at a construction site in Spring Wednesday morning. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at an industrial warehouse site in the 22600 block of the...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
13-year-old arrested after bullied Humble ISD 8th grader with autism breaks arm
A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault, accused of hitting a boy with autism and causing him to break his arm, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. “I kind of accepted I’m not going to make them stop,” Carson, an eighth grader at Humble ISD, said....
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22
IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERWEIGHT! RESCUE or FOSTER NEEDED! Carly is struggling to put on weight. She is in fact losing weight. When she arrived she was 1.7lbs, on 8/30, and this morning’s weight is 1.3lbs We would like to see her in a foster home and see if maybe she would be more comfortable and hopefully more interested in eating! Please reach out to Catherine if you are interested in giving Ms. Carly a chance 281-723-0185 [email protected]
Violent offender receives 30-year sentence after leading authorities on wild chase, Montgomery County DA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man with a lengthy rap sheet could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars for his latest crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, Dominique Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty…
