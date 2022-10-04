Sharay Trotter, Dakota Seddon, and Coach Kevin Schultz Nominated for the Fifth Annual Thurston County Sports Awards

Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
North Thurston Football Turning Corner Behind Strong Senior Class
Tops on James Stippich’s to do list when he became North Thurston High School’s head football coach was to once again get people excited about the Rams. A tough task considering North Thurston entered the new season on a program-high 15-game losing streak and had lost 22 out of its last 23 contests over the last three years.
Lacey City Council-Supported Businesses Receive Startup Grants
Recently, five Lacey businesses each received a $100,000 grant from the Thurston County Target Zone Business Startup Grant (Startup Grant) program, an important component of the Thurston Strong Economic Response, Recovery, and Reset Plan. The Lacey grant recipients also recently attended the City of Lacey Business Startup Training administered by...
Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation Proudly Begins Restoration of Cooper Crest to Protect Critical Properties in Olympia
Olympia is flourishing with essential natural resources that promote the ecological success of our local region. The dense and diverse forests are home to many critical species and largely contribute to the prosperity in our water ecosystems. Unfortunately, commercial development and manufacturing efforts sometimes have detrimental effects on the environment. The Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation has made it their mission to salvage, restore, and protect critical areas throughout Olympia. Recently, they closed on the Cooper Crest property and have a great vision to bring this land back to life for the community and the ecosystem.
Where to Trick-or-Treat in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Halloween is a favorite holiday for many and why shouldn’t it be? You get to dress up as anything you want and get free candy! The best part of Halloween just might be trick-or-treating, and these days, you don’t have to be a kid to get in on the fun. And you don’t have to wait for October 31, either. Check out where to trick-or-treat in Olympia and throughout Thurston County below.
Olympia Farmers Market Hires New General Manager
The Olympia Farmers Market Board of Directors has selected Karin “Wren” Green as the Market’s new General Manager. Wren was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She grew up spending hours ambling through Seattle’s Pike Place Market, where her love of Farmers Markets began. Wren’s background includes event management, non-profit management and small business ownership.
Thurston County Launches Simulation for General Fund Budget Requests
Thurston County has opened an online budget simulation asking participants to put themselves in the Commissioners’ shoes and determine which General Fund requests they would fund with the $4 million of surplus General Funds available. The Thurston County 2023 Midterm Budget Development simulation is open now through Friday, October...
Be Mindful of Emotional Wellness this October with Thurston County Public Health
The last few years have brought a torrent of information about our physical health, but doctors, caregivers, and health officers alike agree that the pandemic took a major toll on our emotional health as well. This October, for National Emotional Wellness Month, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS) staff offer tips for staying strong both inside and out.
Join Hands On Children’s Museum for Silly Spooks and Family-Friendly Fun at Boo Bash 2022
If you like the silly and funny more than the spooky and scary when it comes to Halloween fun in Olympia, you cannot miss the Hands On Children’s Museum Boo Bash happening October 22-31, 2022. Ten fun-filled days await you and your tiny goblins, all with Halloween-themed activities that will delight instead of fright, sponsored by Hanson Motors.
Puget Sound Energy Moves Forward to Deliver an Innovative Green Energy Solar-Plus-Storage Microgrid in Tenino
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) staff are busy moving an innovative green energy project forward at the Tenino High School, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Commerce (Commerce). The enterprise means that if a fire, earthquake, severe weather or other natural disaster cuts off power on the main power grid serving Tenino, the high school’s role as an emergency management center will continue, providing important support to the community.
