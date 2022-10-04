Read full article on original website
IDAHO DEBATES: Senator Crapo defends record against challengers
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Longtime Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blamed the nation’s ills on Democratic President Joe Biden in a debate against two challengers this week, maintaining the nation was much better off two years ago – and would be again if Republicans were back in control.
ABORTION ARGUMENTS: Idaho justices consider three cases
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Legislature has decided that the life of an unborn fetus is more important than the health of the pregnant woman carrying that fetus, lawyers for the state told the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday. “The state...
Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion laws Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday for and against three state abortion laws, including the so-called "trigger ban" that took effect in August, making abortion a felony except in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger. Planned...
The 208 for Oct. 5: Idaho education, homeowner's exemption, Senate debate
Are investments into Idaho education improving morale among school staff? Also; Idaho statehouse has bipartisan support to index the maximum homeowner's exemption.
Idaho Statehouse has bipartisan support to index maximum homeowners exemption
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Tax Commission (ISTC) released a memo in early October documenting the state's maximum homeowner's property tax exemption dating back 1980. Idaho law allows qualifying homeowners to exempt up to 50% of their home's assessed value from property taxes until hitting the maximum limit. From 2007 to 2016, the House Price Index (HPI) dictated the maximum limit. The maximum exemption would increase or decrease depending on the housing market.
Idaho's failed legal fight against an inmate’s gender affirming surgery nets plaintiffs' attorneys $2.58 million in fees
Adree Edmo became the first incarcerated person to get court-ordered gender confirmation surgery in July 2020. Now, the team of lawyers that fought for her treatment will be granted nearly $2.6 million in attorneys' fees. Back in 2017, Edmo’s attorneys sued the Idaho Department of Correction and its health insurance...
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Cobalt mine officially opening Friday in Salmon-Challis National Forest
BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State is home to the Idaho Cobalt Belt, which is one of the biggest cobalt deposits in the U.S. Cobalt is a metal often used to make batteries for electric vehicles. Since demand for EVs are rapidly growing, so is demand for cobalt. “Having...
Satanic Temple lawsuit alleges Idaho's abortion laws violate constitutional rights
IDAHO, USA — The Satanic Temple filed a lawsuit against the State of Idaho on Sept. 30 alleging the state's abortion laws violate constitutional rights and the state's Expression of Religious Freedom Act. The lawsuit specifically claims violations of the Fifth, 13th, and 14th Amendments. The four counts read...
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
Idaho sockeye salmon return brings mixed results
BOISE, Idaho — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult...
California Football ‘Slave Auction’ Would Not Happen in Idaho
It's hard to believe in 2022 that a group of California high school football players would hold a 'slave auction.' Unthinkable to all of us in Idaho and the rest of the country; however, according to multiple published reports, a high school football team held a slave action involving black players.
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho
IDAHO – The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also...
