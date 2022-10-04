The University of Michigan field hockey team is "right there" according to head coach Marcia Pankratz. The Wolverines are celebrating their 50th season as one of the original six female teams at U-M and are ranked No. 10 nationally with a 6-4 overall record after battling teams including No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Maryland. Pankratz feels the team is peaking at the right time and is going to be a threat to opponents the rest of the season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO