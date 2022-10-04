ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Conqu'ring Heroes: Pankratz Ready for Wolverines to Peak in Second Half of Season

The University of Michigan field hockey team is "right there" according to head coach Marcia Pankratz. The Wolverines are celebrating their 50th season as one of the original six female teams at U-M and are ranked No. 10 nationally with a 6-4 overall record after battling teams including No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Maryland. Pankratz feels the team is peaking at the right time and is going to be a threat to opponents the rest of the season.
mgoblue

Dickinson Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team for Second Straight Year

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- With his unanimous selection, University of Michigan men's basketball junior center Hunter Dickinson made it back-to-back years earning a spot on the Big Ten's Preseason All-Big Ten team announced Thursday (Oct. 6) by the conference office. He was one of three conference big men to garner a...
mgoblue

Lewan Invited to Compete in NWCA All-Star Classic

AUSTIN, Texas -- Fifth-year senior Will Lewan of the University of Michigan wrestling team has been selected to participate in the National Wrestling Coaches Association's 54th All-Star Classic. The event, which was last held in 2018, is slated for Sunday, Nov. 22, in Austin, Texas, and will be streamed live on FloWrestling.
