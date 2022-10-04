ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
NORFOLK, VA
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
State
Oklahoma State
WAVY News 10

Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
#Mental Illness#Lifeline#Hampton Roads#Coastal Virginia#Nami
WAVY News 10

Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/small-plane-crashes-at-newport-news-international-airport/. Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg …. According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

CC: Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is striving to help the public understand the importance of having working smoke alarms and a home fire escape plan. For information about fire safety and prevention, visit vbfdlifesafety.com or call (757) 385-4228. You can also connect on Facebook @VirginiaBeachFireDepartment.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding

The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4IClW. Local schools release plans for Tuesday following …. The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have...
EDUCATION
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County

A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City …. A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. Vehicles...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

