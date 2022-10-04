Read full article on original website
Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
Suffolk man to become one of the only amputee firefighters in Virginia
For the last year, Suffolk Fire and Rescue has been training a new class of heroes. In that class is a one-of-a-kind recruit. When he graduates from training, there will be no other firefighter like him in Virginia.
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history
‘Triston the Warrior’: 8-year-old in Virginia returns home after heart attack and transplant
'Triston the Warrior' is home after spending months in the hospital.
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers
With a positive attitude, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson steps away from forecasting to handle health issue
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson is all about staying fit. He has the pedal power to bike at least three days a week, for a total of 40 to 60 miles. When he's not on his bike, he's in the water swimming or even rowing.
Firefighting community fundraising for captain with aggressive, rare cancer
Virginia Beach Fire Department Captain Matt Chiaverotti is a one-of-a-kind hero, according to his friends and colleagues.
Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport
CC: Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is striving to help the public understand the importance of having working smoke alarms and a home fire escape plan. For information about fire safety and prevention, visit vbfdlifesafety.com or call (757) 385-4228. You can also connect on Facebook @VirginiaBeachFireDepartment.
Police searching for Virginia teen who went missing in California
According to police, 15-year-old Alena Mitchem, who is also known as Gracie, was last seen in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Sept. 22. She is described as 5'4" white female who weighs around 155 pounds with green eyes and dyed green hair.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
New VA healthcare facility coming to Chesapeake in 2024
A new healthcare center predicted to serve nearly 70% of Hampton Roads Veterans is opening in Chesapeake.
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County
Raising money to restore a piece of history in Poquoson
The "Tom Hunt Store" is sitting on the property of the Poquoson Museum. The museum said it was built in the 1880s, and it's believed to be one of the town's oldest structures.
