ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

BBC KING
2d ago

word up I love to hear this I've always said one day if I had at least a pretty good amount of money I would love to have Don cheadle a KC native, film a Kansas City style gangster film here in KCMO 🤔one day...

Reply
2
Related
KCTV 5

Rage Against The Machine cancels Kansas City show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rage Against The Machine announced Tuesday the remainder of its 2023 tour is being canceled, including its March 28, 2023, tour date in Kansas City. Lead singer Zack de la Rocha said in a statement a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon left a question of “basic functionality” for his leg moving forward. As a result, the band will not be performing for its Tuesday, March 28 show, scheduled for the T-Mobile Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
KCTV 5

KC Current stadium groundbreaking continues transformation of KC riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From tow lot and dumping ground to massive redevelopment projects, Kansas City’s riverfront is continuing its transformation with the construction of the KC Current soccer stadium. KC Current co-owners, players, stadium partners and local leaders held a groundbreaking and celebration Thursday. The estimated $117...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hbo#The Last Of Us#Kansas Highway Patrol#Kansas River#I 435#Kctv5 News#Kansascitykdot#Kansas Avenue
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
KCTV 5

Team from KC metro goes to Florida to help rescue animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many people around the country are offering a helping hand with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida, including those from the Kansas City metro. “This far exceeds the damage that we worked in Irma,” said Eric Thompson, Executive Director of Code 3 Associates Technical Animal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy