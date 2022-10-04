ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO hosting Athletic Day at Hollywood Town Hall

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is inviting families to Hollywood Town Hall this weekend for some outdoor activities. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., kids can join deputies for games like dodgeball and Connect Four. The event is part of National Faith and...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
counton2.com

Berkeley County sees major rise in drug overdose deaths

Berkeley County sees major rise in drug overdose …. Berkeley County sees major rise in drug overdose deaths. $198M drainage project to improve Septima Clark flooding …. $198M drainage project to improve Septima Clark flooding by 2023, officials say. Property Owners deal with Ian cleanup. Downed trees, debris left behind...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Police address “swatting call” at Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after Charleston Police received a hoax phone call claiming there was an active shooter at Burke High School. According to police, this was a “swatting call,” which is a fake phone call made with the intention of bringing in a large police, fire, and EMS presence.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
James Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
counton2.com

Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

One injured after train-vs-truck collision

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured Tuesday after a train collided with a tow truck in Ravenel. According to the Saint Paul’s Fire Department, the collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Salters Hill Road and Ellington School Road. Officials said that the tow truck was...
RAVENEL, SC
counton2.com

Summerville Police searching for missing child

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone towards Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Services#Entertainment#Drainage#Drug Overdose#Property Owners
counton2.com

Berkeley County mailing new voter registration cards

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Registered voters in Berkeley County will soon be receiving new voter registration cards. The Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office is currently in the process of mailing out cards, which reflect redistricting changes that went into effect earlier this year. Voters should check...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

National Taco Day 🌮 Best spots to grab tacos in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From quesadillas to gorditas, the Lowcountry is filled with unique spots to grab some tacos. With popular locations across the tri-county area, here are some of the best places around that will satisfy your taco craving. El PinchoTaco – 616-B Meeting Street, Downtown Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Healthy ways to snack during football season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Football season is back and so are all those delicious game day foods. But, they’re not exactly the healthiest. So, should you cut them out completely or is moderation okay?. “Number one, let’s think about sitting down for a football game, whether it’s at...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Talking to your kids about stranger danger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Now that kids are back in school, it’s a good idea for parents to have conversations with their little ones about “stranger danger.”. And if you’ve never had that talk before, you may be wondering what to say. “When we talk about...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
counton2.com

MOJA Arts Festival continues this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry arts festival highlighting African-American and Caribbean culture has events planned this week throughout Charleston. Despite the cancellation of some MOJA Arts Festival events last week due to Hurricane Ian, celebrations are continuing through October 9. Some of the events include:. FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:. Jazz...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy