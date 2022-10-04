Read full article on original website
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The…
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County’s new voting machines cause concern over security, ease of use
With Montgomery County rolling out new voting machines for the November elections, one local organization is worried some voters may be left at a disadvantage with a lack of information about the new machines. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-s-new-voting-machines-cause-17488966.php.
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
mocomotive.com
American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
mocomotive.com
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX — Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during…
Fort Bend Star
Teriyaki Kitchen is Sugar Land restaurant trapped between two worlds
Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week. Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint...
hellowoodlands.com
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol…
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22
IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERW…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-05-22/
mocomotive.com
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mother’s Life
CONROE, TX — Last July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an…
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
irlonestar.com
10.3.22 – Habitat MCTX and MOW Montgomery County – Conroe Culture News
10.3.22 – Habitat MCTX and MOW Montgomery County – Conroe Culture News. Today we feature two nonprofits that serve the vulnerable communities in our county. Habitat Montgomery County with Debra Richmond, Development Director of Habitat MCTX. World Habitat Day is this Friday at Market Street building walls of a home.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
papercitymag.com
New Houston Steakhouse Lands a Michelin-Starred Chef — Andiron Promises to be a Different Kind of Meat Temple
As the Sambrooks Management Company readies for the unveiling of Andiron, its splashy new Houston steakhouse off Allen Parkway, they’ve hired a notable new chef and chef de cuisine. Owner Michael Sambrooks, whose restaurant group operates The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente, is tapping chef Louis Maldonado to take the helm as Andiron’s executive chef. Mario Da Silva gets the position of chef de cuisine at the forthcoming Houston restaurant.
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
