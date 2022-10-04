ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Associated Press

Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
mocomotive.com

American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
Fort Bend Star

Teriyaki Kitchen is Sugar Land restaurant trapped between two worlds

Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week. Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint...
hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
mocomotive.com

MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol…
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/05/22

IN SHELTER – A372438. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Comments: PLEA 09/17/22 11:47 CD Plea Sent Carly A372438 9 weeks UNDERW…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-05-22/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
fox26houston.com

Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
papercitymag.com

New Houston Steakhouse Lands a Michelin-Starred Chef — Andiron Promises to be a Different Kind of Meat Temple

As the Sambrooks Management Company readies for the unveiling of Andiron, its splashy new Houston steakhouse off Allen Parkway, they’ve hired a notable new chef and chef de cuisine. Owner Michael Sambrooks, whose restaurant group operates The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente, is tapping chef Louis Maldonado to take the helm as Andiron’s executive chef. Mario Da Silva gets the position of chef de cuisine at the forthcoming Houston restaurant.
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
