Go ahead. Get all the jokes out. You know you want to. I’ve done it, too, but quite honestly, they were all much funnier in seventh grade!. In a few days the planet Uranus (pronounced YOU-rah-nus, by the way), will undergo what astronomers call a lunar occultation. Such an occultation occurs when the moon in its orbit around the Earth drifts in front of a more distant object — for example, a planet, star or star cluster — and blocks it from view for about an hour or so.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO