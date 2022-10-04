Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
How to Play Overwatch 2 Ranked with Prepaid Phone
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
It hasn't taken long for Overwatch 2 players to declare Orisa OP
Overwatch 2 hasn't even been out a full day
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for "Majority" of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
NME
How to fix the “different version of ‘Overwatch'” issue in ‘Overwatch 2’
Overwatch 2 launched last night (October 4), however it’s not been an entirely smooth release. Currently, a message reading “player is in a different version of Overwatch” is making it difficult to play the sequel with pals – here’s how to fix it. If the...
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed
The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
Overwatch 2 Got Off To A Seriously Rocky Start
Blizzard's long-awaited "Overwatch 2" launched on October 4 after extensive beta testing. However, not everyone participated in the betas, nor were they planning on giving the full release of "Overwatch 2" a shot. Many didn't feel that "Overwatch 2" featured enough changes or new content to warrant a sequel (per Forbes). In addition, many fans were displeased to hear that the few new heroes added would be immediately locked behind a battle pass and substantial grind.
How to preload Overwatch 2 and play it at launch
Here’s exactly how and when you can download Overwatch 2 to play it as it soon as it launches
Overwatch 2 SMS Protect in 'Unusable State'
Some Overwatch 2 players are receiving a message that their SMS protect is in an 'unusable state'. Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Here's the Overwatch 2 release time confirmed by Blizzard
Here are the release times for Overwatch 2 and when you’ll unlock the game
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Requirement Makes the Game Too Expensive for Some Players
Overwatch 2 released yesterday, and Blizzard has taken several steps to reduce the chances of cheaters ruining the game. As revealed last week, the game now requires that all users have a phone number registered to their Battle.net account. Since a number can only be tied to one account, the theory is that it would act as a barrier that prevents bad actors from simply making a new account after they've been banned. Unfortunately, some Overwatch fans have discovered that pre-paid phone numbers are not accepted by Blizzard, meaning they would have to sign-up for a monthly plan if they want to play.
The Sequel To The Popular Team-Based Shooter, Overwatch, Has Gotten Off To A Shaky Start, With Hackers And Long Wait Times Plaguing Its Early Access Periods
Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzard’s team-based first-person shooter, has been released today, and the game’s servers have been struck by a massive distributed denial of service attack. Changes to the multiplayer shooter’s formula include making it free to play and switching to a 5v5 gameplay structure.
NME
BTS’ label HYBE reportedly acquires Korean AI voice startup Supertone
HYBE Labels, home to acts like BTS and SEVENTEEN, has reportedly acquired Supertone, a Korea-based AI voice company. South Korean news outlet Pulse reported on September 27 that the entertainment giant had acquired the startup for approximately ₩45billion (roughly £28.3million), following an investment it made last year when it acquired an 18 per cent stake in Supertone.
Will There be an Apex Legends 2?
With launches for the likes of Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arriving this year, it's perhaps no surprise that many are beginning to wonder whether not Apex Legends 2 will ever be a thing as well. After all, it has been nearly four years since Respawn Entertainment's...
NME
Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival
It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a...
Dr Disrespect Not a Fan of Apex Legends Map Storm Point
Content creator Dr Disrespect has tweeted his thoughts on Apex Legends' new ranked split map and he does not seem to be pleased with the change. Apex Legends is keeping with the Halloween spirit during its Fight or Fright event, which brings new cosmetics, maps, and modes to the game. This frightful event will be live from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be introducing exclusive game modes on a weekly basis. Players can also look forward to fun easter eggs during this event such as mysterious ghost sightings in Olympus After Dark that further celebrate the scary holiday.
NME
‘PUBG’’s latest update wants to make it harder to fight from vehicles
The latest update to PUBG: Battlegrounds is set to make it harder to fight from vehicles alongside various quality-of-life improvements. Update 20.1 is set to launch on October 11 for PC and October 19 for console and will look to “reduce one-sided engagements between vehicles and on-foot players.”. According...
