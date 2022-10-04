Lubbock man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting minor
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a police report.
Benjamin Miller, 24, was arrested August 21, Lubbock County Detention Center records said.Man arrested years after fatal Lubbock hit-and-run pedestrian crash, police said
According to the police report, officers responded to the 3600 block of 58th Street around 8:00 p.m. on August 20.
According to the police report, Miller told an investigator that he had sex with a minor.
As of Tuesday, Miller remained in LCDC in lieu of a $75,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
