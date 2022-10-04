Read full article on original website
hiconsumption.com
The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet
Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
I’m a DIY pro – my favorite Dollar Tree hidden gems, including dupes of Amazon gadgets that are $200 less
AFTER so much searching and spending on Amazon, you've got to ask yourself: are there better and cheaper options out there?. YouTube's DIY pro Kathryn argued there are, and they're Dollar Tree's hidden gems that could save you $200. While Amazon has its winning deals and unique finds, $1.25 items...
14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet
A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
pethelpful.com
Rescued Shelter Cat's Reaction to Finally Having Her Own Bed Is Nothing Short of Beautiful
Shelter animals are sometimes kept in sad conditions when they don't have the space or resources to provide these animals with the comfort they deserve as they wait to be adopted. One cat had an experience like this, and her reaction to the amazing conditions in her new home is too good.
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden part of your washing machine you need to clean four times a year
WASHING machines make doing laundry a lot easier, but they need cleaning every so often too. A home expert demonstrated how to clean a hidden part of your washing machine, and prolong it's lifespan. Instagram user Babs, who runs the account Brunch With Babs, revealed the hidden part of your...
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch
The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
Dog's Reaction to Staying With Family While Owners on Vacation Says It All
An English cocker spaniel's unimpressed reaction to being left at home with relatives while his owners head off on holiday has got dog lovers in hysterics. Chops the dog was evidently not too happy about staying behind while his owners, Jenna Barton and her partner, enjoyed a vacation together. Barton...
pethelpful.com
Dachshund Discovers Baby's Stroller 'Has a Spot for Him' and We're Totally Into It
TikTok user @laushealthylife purchased a new baby stroller that made it much easier to take her baby out on a walk. The stroller had all the bells and whistles - pockets, cup holder, visor. Without even realizing it, she found out the stroller had a dog-friendly compartment too. Ok so...
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
