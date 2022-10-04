ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet

Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
Refinery29

The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality

Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
The Independent

14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
pethelpful.com

Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up

Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
PetsRadar

Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch

The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
