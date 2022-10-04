ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
People

16-Year-Old Wanted in Connection with Deadly Shooting at Pennsylvania High School

Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in a shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their Philadelphia high school Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to the alleged murder of a teen leaving his high school football practice last week. According to a Philadelphia Police Department news release, Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in the Sept. 27 shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their...
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
