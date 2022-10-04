Read full article on original website
"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month. Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27. The unknown driver,...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month. According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Police: Videos capture suspects in two Philadelphia shootings, one striking 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
Man shot dead in South Philadelphia; 4 suspects wanted
Officers are looking for four male suspects who jumped out of a passing vehicle during the shooting.
Shootout in Kensington leaves teen dead; roughly 80 shots fired
SWAT units surrounded a garage in Philadelphia's Kensington section after a shootout left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
NBC Philadelphia
All Charges Upheld Against Ex-Philly Cop Charged With Killing 12-Year-Old
Lee esta historia en español aquí. The case of a fired Philadelphia police officer charged with killing a fleeing 12-year-old boy by shooting him in the back while he was on the ground will go to trial. At a Tuesday hearing, a Philadelphia judge ruled that there is...
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
16-Year-Old Wanted in Connection with Deadly Shooting at Pennsylvania High School
Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in a shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their Philadelphia high school Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to the alleged murder of a teen leaving his high school football practice last week. According to a Philadelphia Police Department news release, Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, has been named a suspect in the Sept. 27 shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others injured outside their...
Philly cops offer $20,000 reward for suspect who murdered a 50-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20,000 reward leading to the...
Man shot outside rec center in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a rec center in the city's Logan section.
Police release new images, video of suspects wanted in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released new surveillance video and images of suspects wanted in connection with a deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School last week. The shooting left one teenager dead and four others injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrance on the afternoon of September 27. Police...
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Mom's Message to Killers After Teen Son Shot Outside Roxborough High School
Meredith Elizalde prayed for peace and justice Wednesday as she said her final goodbye to her only son, 14-year-old Nicolas, who was caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis. His mother told NBC10 she had to cancel his 15th birthday party planned for this weekend, and instead, hold...
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
18-year-old shot near turnstiles of 15th Street Station in Center City
A young man was shot in the leg near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line on Thursday. It happened shortly before 4 a.m., just below the Clothespin sculpture.
Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police released video in a double shooting that left two injured last week, one in critical condition. An 18-year-old and 25-year-old man were riding their bikes when they were ambushed with gunfire on the 6100 block of Market Street on September 30. Police say two suspects fired...
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
