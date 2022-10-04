Read full article on original website
Joanne Yourchuck
3d ago
i live in northern Minnesota. they would not work with temps that get to -50 we would not make it a block. keep them in California
Tom Wagner
3d ago
Our efficiency drops about 25%. That is because energy is being used to heat the interior as well as drive the car. Also, the cold adds to the resistance. It’s much harder to push a very cold car than a car that is in 75 degree weather.
Roger Paulson
3d ago
EV's won't work for a vast majority of Minnesota residents. I'll never own one. Charge time and range are still way too inconvenient.
Woman With Minnesota Plates Can’t Figure Out How To Pump Gas Into Her Car
When you first start driving things can be difficult, you worry about other drivers, parking between the lines in a parking lot can be intimidating, and the first time you get gas might make your palms sweat. This woman, who is driving a vehicle with Minnesota plates seems to be having a tough time filling her tank...
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
WATCH: Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Huge Bald Eagle While Driving Down Neighborhood Street
To catch sight of a majestic bald eagle flying in the sky is an exciting opportunity, no doubt. However, one woman encountered a moment like this – and more – as she came face-to-face with the massive bird while driving down a neighborhood street recently. A Massive Bald...
Minnesota judge: Blocking pipeline protest camp was wrong
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A judge in Minnesota has ruled that sheriff's officials had no right to block access to a camp set up in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline.In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County District Judge Jana Austad ruled the pipeline protesters were using a private driveway, not a county trail, to access Camp Namewag near Menahga.In June 2021, Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes served notice on American Indian activist Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska, who manages the site, that the road to the camp was a county-owned trail which would be barricaded and that...
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
One-Third of Adults Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Get Behind the Wheel
A new study reveals sober facts about drinking and using drugs and before getting behind the wheel.
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Minnesota GOPer pushes conspiracy that schools gave litter boxes to kids identifying as "furries"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Minnesota, Republican Scott Jensen — who is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 midterms — has promoted a bizarre conspiracy which claims that public schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of restrooms if they identify as "furry." Now, according to KARE TV 11 (the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis/St. Paul), Jensen is drawing criticism from teachers and school officials for repeating a myth that has no basis in reality.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota
While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses
MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
