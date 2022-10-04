ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 22

Joanne Yourchuck
3d ago

i live in northern Minnesota. they would not work with temps that get to -50 we would not make it a block. keep them in California

Reply
17
Tom Wagner
3d ago

Our efficiency drops about 25%. That is because energy is being used to heat the interior as well as drive the car. Also, the cold adds to the resistance. It’s much harder to push a very cold car than a car that is in 75 degree weather.

Reply(1)
13
Roger Paulson
3d ago

EV's won't work for a vast majority of Minnesota residents. I'll never own one. Charge time and range are still way too inconvenient.

Reply
12
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota judge: Blocking pipeline protest camp was wrong

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A judge in Minnesota has ruled that sheriff's officials had no right to block access to a camp set up in opposition to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline.In an order issued Tuesday, Hubbard County District Judge Jana Austad ruled the pipeline protesters were using a private driveway, not a county trail, to access Camp Namewag near Menahga.In June 2021, Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes served notice on American Indian activist Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska, who manages the site, that the road to the camp was a county-owned trail which would be barricaded and that...
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Salon

Minnesota GOPer pushes conspiracy that schools gave litter boxes to kids identifying as "furries"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Minnesota, Republican Scott Jensen — who is running against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 midterms — has promoted a bizarre conspiracy which claims that public schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of restrooms if they identify as "furry." Now, according to KARE TV 11 (the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis/St. Paul), Jensen is drawing criticism from teachers and school officials for repeating a myth that has no basis in reality.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota

While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
WKMI

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MinnPost

Minnesota to roll out $487 frontline worker bonuses

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports that more than a million Minnesotans who qualify for frontline worker bonuses will get $487 each in checks that start going out this week. John Fritze at USA Today reports that the Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillowGuy Mike Lindell’s appeal on a defamation suit.
