Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
Doctor with Allegheny County Jail suspended following licensing issues
One of Allegheny County Jail’s doctors has been suspended from work following a published report outlining his license suspensions in other states. Dr. Wilson Bernales
Authorities to announce arrest Thursday morning in Kennywood Park triple shooting
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are scheduled to announce an arrest Thursday morning in the Kennywood Park triple shooting. A press conference with Allegheny County police and West Mifflin police will be held at 11 a.m. We will stream the announcement LIVE on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps.
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Central Pa. police chief fired following supervisors meeting: report
The police chief in a Lancaster County township has been fired, WGAL-TV8 is reporting. The manager in Manor Township said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff, the story said. No reason was given for the firing. Lt....
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park that authorities on Thursday linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin, one of three people injured during the shooting, was arrested without incident Thursday morning....
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case
A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
‘Not again’: Westmoreland County mother charged with leaving two young children alone in vehicle
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is accused of leaving her three-month-old baby boy and 1-year-old girl alone in the backseat of a running vehicle when she went into a Walmart in West Mifflin on Wednesday. The incident happened at the store on Century Drive. Police said they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
2 Westmoreland men accused of causing $2,500 damage to Somerset soybean fields
Two Westmoreland County men are accused by state police of driving four-wheelers through Somerset County soybean fields last month, causing $2,500 in damage. The two men, both 19, from Irwin and Jeannette, were not named in a news release about the Sept. 3 incident. Troopers said the pair drove onto...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
